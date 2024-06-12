Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $40

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $40

Are you looking dividend stocks that could also steadily grow in the coming years? Here are three TSX stocks to buy under $40 per share right now.

Robin Brown
Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Many of Canada’s largest stocks pay substantial dividends. However, if you want a combination of capital upside and dividend growth, it’s best to look at small- and mid-cap stocks.

Sometimes, the best place to look is in areas where there is value, but the market does not yet understand or appreciate that value. If you are looking for some no-brainer dividend stocks to buy under $40 per share, here are three to consider right now.

A utility stock for growing dividends

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) has been one of the best-performing stocks in the utility and natural midstream space over the past few years. Its stock is up 60% over the past five years.

That is a vast overperformance compared to larger peers like TC Energy, which has a negative stock return, or Enbridge, whose stock is only up 4%.

AltaGas has transformed its business in that time. Today, 55% of its income comes from a steady, regulated utility business in the United States.

With LNG (liquified natural gas) investments gaining momentum, its more cyclical gas processing business continues to be positioned for growth. Its balance sheet continues to improve. This business is much more stable and predictable than it once was. Hence, it has also commanded a nice valuation bump.

Today, AltaGas stock trades for $31 per share and has a 3.8% yield. It is postured to grow its dividend by 5-7% per year in the near future.

A financial stock for growth and income

TMX Group (TSX:X) has been a strong place to earn both capital and income returns in the past few years. Its stock is up 103% over the past five years. Likewise, it has grown its dividend per share by an 8.6% compounded annual rate in that time.

It is best known for operating the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange in Canada. That is also among several derivative and commodity trading platforms it operates. While these businesses can be subject to some volatility, it has been focusing on recurring revenue sources like analytics, data insights, and capital formation.

TMX stock trades for $37 per share and has a 2% dividend yield today. For a stock with high single-digit earnings and dividend-per-share growth potential, it is a solid bet today.

A real estate stock for an attractive dividend yield

If you want a larger dividend and a valuation recovery, real estate stocks like Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) are attractive today. Dream is one of the largest industrial real estate operators in Canada. It also has a substantial portfolio in Europe and a strong joint venture management platform.

Despite the challenging interest rate environment, Dream stock is still up 38% over the past five years. Yet, the company trades at a significant discount to its private market value. This is despite the company delivering exceptionally strong double-digit rental rate growth across its portfolio.

Right now, its occupancy is at 96%, which remains a solid number. Its current average portfolio rent is 32% below current market rents. In the coming years, Dream has considerable organic growth potential from increasing its rents to market prices.

Dream Industrial stock trades for $12.50 per share. It has a 5.6% distribution yield. It pays its distribution monthly. As interest rates start to decline, this stock could see a good recovery as it returns closer to its net asset value.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Enbridge, and TMX Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Claim CPP at 60? Here’s Why it Could Pay Off Big

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Claiming the CPP at 60 has financial consequences but could be advantageous and more beneficial to some prospective retirees.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Rate Cut Tailwinds: A Dividend Dynamo Ready to Fly

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a great high-yield play to own if you think rates will fall off from here.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are 10/10 Buys in June

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are making a roaring comeback, and it's one that will only grow stronger now that interest…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Dividend Stock That’s Down 14% and Trading at a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation 

| Puja Tayal

Value investors seek an opportunity to buy stocks at an attractive valuation. This dividend stock is an opportunity to lock…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

How Long Would it Take to Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million With TSX Dividend Stocks?

| Kay Ng

If you're set on reaching a $1 million portfolio, taking it slow and steady with blue-chip dividend stocks may be…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy cash flows and high yields, these three dividend stocks are excellent buys right now.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $500 in Passive Income With Just $10,000 in Savings

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking Canadian investors can consider holding GICs, dividend stocks and ETFs to create a stable stream of passive income.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio Starting With $7,000 in 2024

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) make worthy additions to Canadians' portfolios.

Read more »