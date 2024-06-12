Member Login
Home » Investing » Retiring Soon? Add These Dividend-Paying Stocks to Your Portfolio

Retiring Soon? Add These Dividend-Paying Stocks to Your Portfolio

These TSX stocks look cheap today and offer high dividend yields.

Andrew Walker
Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors have an opportunity to buy great TSX dividend stocks at discounted prices for their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) focused on generating reliable and growing passive income.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) trades near $63.50 at the time of writing. The stock dipped as low as $55 in the past year but is still way off the $93 the share price reached in early 2022 at the height of the post-crash recovery in the bank sector.

BNS stock isn’t as cheap as it was last fall, but investors still have a chance to get in at an attractive level, and there is decent upside potential for the next recovery.

Bank of Nova Scotia remains very profitable despite rising provisions for credit losses (PCL). The bank set aside roughly $1 billion in the fiscal second quarter (Q2) of 2024 for potential bad loans. This is up from $700 million in the same period last year. High interest rates are putting pressure on commercial and residential borrowers that are carrying too much debt. The Bank of Canada’s recent cut to interest rates will provide immediate relief for holders of variable-rate loans and should lead to lower rates on fixed-rate mortgages. Additional cuts to interest rates are expected before the end of this year and through 2025 as the central bank becomes more comfortable with declining inflation while attempting to navigate a soft landing for the economy.

As long as unemployment doesn’t surge while rates are high, the PCL numbers should flatten out or start to decline in the next few quarters.

Bank of Nova Scotia generated adjusted net income of $2.1 billion in fiscal Q2 2024 compared to $2.16 billion in the same quarter in 2023. Management reduced staff by about 3% last year, so investors should see a positive impact in 2024 due to the lower salary expenses.

Bank of Nova Scotia has ample excess capital to ride out any additional market turbulence, and the company’s new focus on growth in Canada, the United States, and Mexico could attract new investor interest in the next few years if the strategy starts to deliver improved results.

In the meantime, investors can pick up a solid 6.65% dividend yield right now from BNS stock.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) trades for less than $22 per share at the time of writing compared to $34 at one point in 2022. High interest rates are to blame for most of the decline. Telus uses debt to fund part of its capital program, so rising borrowing costs can reduce profits and cut into cash that is available for share buybacks and dividends.

Falling interest rates could help put a new tailwind behind the stock next year. At the same time, the worst appears to be in the rearview mirror for Telus International, the subsidiary that provides multi-lingual call centre and IT services to global companies. Telus reduced its guidance last year due to revenue declines at Telus International, but the parent company still delivered growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 7.4% last year and is targeting adjusted EBITDA growth of better than 5% for 2024.

Telus Health and the Consumer Goods and Agriculture subsidiary possess attractive long-term growth potential that might not be fully appreciated by the market today. Based on the 2024 outlook, Telus stock is probably oversold, even as the company faces some near-term headwinds.

Investors who buy Telus stock at the current level can get a 7.1% dividend yield, so you get paid well to wait for the rebound.

The bottom line on top stocks for passive income

Bank of Nova Scotia and Telus pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks look cheap today and deserve to be on your radar for a retirement portfolio targeting high-yield passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, TELUS, and Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Telus.

More on Retirement

Path to retirement
Retirement

Invest in These TFSA Stocks Now and Retire With Peace of Mind

| Robin Brown

Do you want to invest and compound wealth tax-free? Here are three top Canadian stocks to hold in a TFSA…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

No Kids? No Problem: 4 Ways “Solo Agers” Can Support Themselves

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried that you'll go it alone in retirement and your later years, these tips can ensure "solo agers"…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks That Still Look Oversold

| Andrew Walker

These dividend-growth stocks now have yields above 7%.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Retirement

3 Old Age Security Secrets Every Retiree Needs to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Old Age Security payments can make you even more money than you thought was possible, and these three secrets prove…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Retirement

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors can invest $7,000 in these three top Canadian stocks with potential to generate solid tax-free capital gains.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Grab This 9.7% Dividend Yield Before It’s Gone! 

| Puja Tayal

High dividend yields come with high risk. However, this 9.7% dividend yield is a grab as it could vanish on…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Retirement

Get Set to Retire Right With Dividends That Grow

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and another solid dividend grower look quite cheap these days.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Retirement

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

| Puja Tayal

Are you planning for retirement, but the numbers don’t add up? These TSX stocks can help you turn your retirement dreams…

Read more »