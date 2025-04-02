Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at Age 60

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at Age 60

Many Canadian retirees have tens of thousands invested in ETFs like the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU).

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept

Source: Getty Images

Are you getting ready to retire and wondering how much you should have in your RRSP or TFSA?

If so, you could start by looking at the amounts that the average Canadian has in his or hers.

Although the average TFSA/RRSP balance does not tell you how much you should have, it does tell you how much you need to be average.

Many Canadians retire at approximately age 60. These days, they often work part-time jobs after retiring from their careers, but nevertheless begin many retirement-related practices such as drawing Canada Pension Plan (CPP) benefits at 60. In this article, I will share the average amounts that 60-year-old Canadians have in their TFSAs and RRSPs, along with some suggestions for increasing your balance.

TFSA: $32,211

According to StatCan, the average Canadian aged 60 to 64 had $32,211 in his/her tax-free savings account in 2019. The data here is significantly out of date but today’s amount is likely similar, as Canadians’ saving patterns have not changed much over the years.

$31,211 is significantly less than what a 60–64-year-old Canadian could hold in his/her TFSA. The maximum for this year (ignoring the effect of investment gains) is $102,000. In 2019, it was around $64,000. So, based on this (admittedly dated) StatCan data, the average Canadian aged 60 to 64 is not utilizing his/her TFSA to its maximum potential.

RRSP: $100,000

According to Fidelity Investments, the average 60-year-old Canadian has $100,000 in his/her RRSP. This figure is drawn from Fidelity’s own customers, so it may not represent the nation as a whole. Nevertheless, it is likely to be close to the national average, as Fidelity is a large firm whose clients are mostly middle class Canadians, not high-net-worth Canadians.

A $100,000 nest egg is definitely not enough money to retire on. If invested at a 2.5% yield (the average for a Canadian stock), it produces just $2,500 in annual dividends/interest. So, if you have $100,000 in your RRSP, you will need another source of income in order to comfortably retire.

How to increase your RRSP and TFSA balances

If you feel like you don’t have enough money in your RRSP and/or TFSA to retire, a good way to boost your balance is to increase your exposure to equities. According to financial advisor Ben Felix, long-term returns are the highest for portfolios that are almost all stocks, no bonds or GICs. Consistent with this insight, Felix recommends that his clients invest mostly in stocks. There are some risks with this strategy: it is more volatile than an all-GIC or mixed GICs/equities portfolio. But it also delivers better returns.

You can get stock market exposure in your portfolio with relatively little risk using index funds. Such funds are highly diversified, meaning that they spread your eggs across several baskets. Those index ETFs that charge low fees, tend to outperform most active investing strategies.

Consider the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU). It’s an index fund built on the TSX 60, the 60 biggest companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It produces about 2.5% per year in dividend income, assuming that the dividends don’t change (historically TSX stocks’ dividends have seen positive growth). It has a low 0.16% management expense ratio (all fees and costs combined). Finally, it trades in high volume, resulting in tight bid-ask spreads and low trading fees. Overall, the XIU ETF is a wise choice for many Canadian retirees.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Retirement

3 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks have the potential to outperform the broader market with their returns. Using the TFSA can further amplify your…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Retirement

Want to Retire Early? These 2 TSX Stocks Could Make it Happen

| Jitendra Parashar

These safe, large-cap dividend stocks could help fast-track your path to retirement.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Retirement

How to Protect Your Retirement Savings From the CRA

| Puja Tayal

Building a sizeable retirement pool is important, but it is equally important to protect it from the CRA’s tax claws.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Retirement

Maximizing TFSA Growth: Top Investment Choices for 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two resource companies are the top investment choices for 2025 to maximize TFSA growth.

Read more »

cloud computing
Retirement

The Absolute Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Robin Brown

The TFSA is the perfect place to hold Canadian stocks that will compound and multiply over decades. These stocks are…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Canadian Stocks to Invest $7,000 in This Month

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to deploy your $7,000 TFSA contribution in 2025? Here are four quality Canadian stocks to add if the…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Retirement

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

| Puja Tayal

Find out how to make your retirement dreams a reality by focusing on long-term investments and preparing for unforeseen circumstances.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Retirement

Retirees: How to Make Passive Income for Life, Starting Now!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees, we've got you. Here is one stock that's essential, growing, and offers a strong dividend!

Read more »