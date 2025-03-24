Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Protect Your Retirement Savings From the CRA

How to Protect Your Retirement Savings From the CRA

Building a sizeable retirement pool is important, but it is equally important to protect it from the CRA’s tax claws.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept

Source: Getty Images

Your retirement savings are a crucial aspect of your financial well-being. It becomes your primary source of income. If you come to know that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is taking a big tax bite off your retirement savings, it could force you to work past retirement and live frugally. Many people plan their investments well and build up a sizeable retirement pool but fail to consider the tax implications. The outcome is a large portion of the savings going to tax payments and all your plans going down the drain.

How to protect your retirement savings from the CRA

It is important to consider the tax implications while planning your investments so that you can retain most of your investment income. The CRA has several tax planning tools that you can use, with the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) being the most tax-efficient. However, you have to be careful while using the TFSA, as it has its rules.

Every year, the CRA sets a TFSA contribution limit, and the unused portion keeps accumulating in the contribution room. If you were 18 or older in 2009 and never contributed to a TFSA, your cumulative contribution room could be up to $102,000 in 2025. If you withdraw some amount from your TFSA in 2024, the withdrawal amount is added back to the contribution room in 2025.

Make the most of this contribution room because if your $10,000 becomes $110,000 in 15 years, which has happened with those who invested in Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), the $100,000 capital gain is tax-free. Do not exceed the TFSA contribution room, or the surplus amount will be taxable.

Since you do not report the TFSA withdrawals in your taxable income, it does not reduce your Old Age Security (OAS) pension and Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) you may be eligible for after age 65. These benefits are reduced if your taxable income exceeds their income threshold requirement. For 2025, the OAS income threshold for ages 65-74 is a 2023 annual net world income of $142,609 or less.

How to plan your retirement savings

The first step is to max out your TFSA contribution room because no other account gives you the tax benefit TFSA does. Consider investing in high growth and dividend growth stocks, as they can generate higher investment income.

If you are saving up for your first home in a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), consider switching to the First Home Savings Account (FHSA). The FHSA allows you to deduct the contributions from your taxable income and withdraw the amount tax-free to make a down payment for your first home. In the RRSP Home Buyers Plan, you have to repay the withdrawn amount in 15 years or add the balance to the taxable income, which is not the case with FHSA.

Constellation Software is a good growth stock to buy and hold in TFSA and FHSA. It has been generating a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% that could double your money in five years. The company’s business model is resilient as it grows through acquisitions. Even if the stock gives subdued returns in a year, it bounces back with accelerated returns next year. It has a strong balance sheet and a regular cash flow, which it uses to fund new acquisitions.

The higher the house downpayment, the lower the mortgage requirement and the faster the repayment. It could help you retire debt-free.

Investor tips

You could consider investing a small portion in RRSP. Within this account, consider buying dividend stocks, as withdrawals are taxable. The only advantage of RRSP is you claim tax advantage today. Your Canada Pension Plan and OAS could provide a third of your daily expenses, and TFSA passive income could provide another one-third. The remaining one-third could be funded from RRSP passive income or side gigs you take up after retirement.

Consider using the TFSA for emergencies, recreation, surplus expenses, and other bigger expenses. This way, your higher withdrawals will not attract higher tax bills.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

grow money, wealth build
Retirement

Maximizing TFSA Growth: Top Investment Choices for 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two resource companies are the top investment choices for 2025 to maximize TFSA growth.

Read more »

cloud computing
Retirement

The Absolute Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Robin Brown

The TFSA is the perfect place to hold Canadian stocks that will compound and multiply over decades. These stocks are…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Canadian Stocks to Invest $7,000 in This Month

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to deploy your $7,000 TFSA contribution in 2025? Here are four quality Canadian stocks to add if the…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Retirement

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

| Puja Tayal

Find out how to make your retirement dreams a reality by focusing on long-term investments and preparing for unforeseen circumstances.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Retirement

Retirees: How to Make Passive Income for Life, Starting Now!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees, we've got you. Here is one stock that's essential, growing, and offers a strong dividend!

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Retirement

Here’s How to Meet the Average Retiree RRSP by 50

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't worry if you're not quite at the average mark and you're nearing 50. There are certainly ways to easily…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Retirement

Fast-Track Your Retirement With These Canadian Market Leaders

| Jitendra Parashar

These top dividend-paying Canadian stocks could help you retire early without worrying about short-term market volatility.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Retirement

RRSP: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

| Robin Brown

Wondering how your RRSP can help you build long-term wealth for retirement? Here are some ideas to maximize wealth creation…

Read more »