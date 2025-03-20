Member Login
Home » Investing » Maximizing TFSA Growth: Top Investment Choices for 2025

Maximizing TFSA Growth: Top Investment Choices for 2025

Two resource companies are the top investment choices for 2025 to maximize TFSA growth.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

The functionality of the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is so much more than that of a typical savings account. There are numerous advantages to TFSA users but the biggest of all is tax-free money growth. Since there’s no income level requirement, Canadians 18 years old and above with a valid Social Insurance Number (SIN) can open this super versatile investment account.

Cash offers instant liquidity for emergencies although it is not an ideal holding in a TFSA. Instead, hold income-producing assets like bonds, government investment certificates (GICs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, and stocks to maximize the tax-free money growth feature.

Most TFSA investors choose stocks over other eligible investments because of potentially higher returns from capital gains and dividend income. If you’re using your available contribution room this month, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) and Mandalay Resources (TSX:MND) are the top choices.

Dividend play

Whitecap Resources trades at a discount (-10.6% year-to-date), although the dividend more than compensates for the temporary weakness. At $9.01 per share, the dividend yield is a juicy 8.2%. Since the payout frequency is monthly, a $7,000 position transforms into $143.85 in monthly passive income.

The $5.2 billion oil and liquids-weighted growth company announced a merger ($15 billion all-cash transaction) with Veren, another oil producer. Whitecap will become Canada’s seventh-largest oil and gas producer and the country’s leading light oil and condensate producer when the deal closes by May 30, 2025.

Capital gains

Mandalay Resources flies under the radar. At only $5.49 per share, the trailing one-year price return is 266%-plus. Had you invested $7,000 a year ago, your money would be $25,620 today. The $510.9 million Canadian resource company has producing assets or gold mines: Costerfield in Australia (plus antimony) and Björkdal in Sweden.

Investors have turned to the mining sector (+20.7% year-to-date) because of the prevailing trade policy and economic uncertainties. Mandalay is a sound investment choice and isn’t riding on this trend. The record financial performance in 2024, including the impressive cash flow growth, is why this gold stock is a “strong buy.”  

In the 12 months ending December 31, 2024, revenue climbed 39% to $240.6 million versus 2023, the highest annual revenue for the company. Consolidated net income soared 508% year-over-year to $47.7 million, while free cash flow (FCF) from the two core mines reached a record $69 million.

Besides favourable metal prices, Mandalay achieved its production (54,805 oz) and cost guidance last year due to disciplined cost management and operational efficiencies. According to its President and CEO, Frazer Bourchier, 2024 was a milestone year for Mandalay.

“With a strong cash position, zero debt, and an ongoing commitment to sustainable cash generation, we enter 2025 well-prepared to capitalize on strategic opportunities and drive long-term value creation,” Bourchier added.

Mandalay forecasts annual production of 85,000 to 95,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2025. The company plans to continue investing $43 to $48 million in major projects in Costerfield and Björkdal.

Save and invest for the future

The TFSA is a powerful vehicle even for lower-income households to save and invest for the future. Don’t worry about not meeting the annual limit. The unused amount rolls into the next year and is added to the new contribution limit.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

cloud computing
Retirement

The Absolute Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Robin Brown

The TFSA is the perfect place to hold Canadian stocks that will compound and multiply over decades. These stocks are…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Canadian Stocks to Invest $7,000 in This Month

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to deploy your $7,000 TFSA contribution in 2025? Here are four quality Canadian stocks to add if the…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Retirement

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

| Puja Tayal

Find out how to make your retirement dreams a reality by focusing on long-term investments and preparing for unforeseen circumstances.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Retirement

Retirees: How to Make Passive Income for Life, Starting Now!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees, we've got you. Here is one stock that's essential, growing, and offers a strong dividend!

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Retirement

Here’s How to Meet the Average Retiree RRSP by 50

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't worry if you're not quite at the average mark and you're nearing 50. There are certainly ways to easily…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Retirement

Fast-Track Your Retirement With These Canadian Market Leaders

| Jitendra Parashar

These top dividend-paying Canadian stocks could help you retire early without worrying about short-term market volatility.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Retirement

RRSP: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

| Robin Brown

Wondering how your RRSP can help you build long-term wealth for retirement? Here are some ideas to maximize wealth creation…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Retirement

Got $10,000? 2 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Richer Retirement

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Do you want to supercharge your retirement savings? These two TSX stocks -- a space tech leader and an energy…

Read more »