Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks That Pay More Than $100 Per Month

2 Dividend Stocks That Pay More Than $100 Per Month

Add these two TSX stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio to create a monthly passive-income stream.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Stock market investing can offer you several ways to get returns on your investment and watch your money grow. In this economy, relying on one income stream is no longer enough to achieve your financial goals. Fortunately, the Canadian stock market offers plenty of reliable dividend stocks that can help you get good returns on your investment every month.

Choosing the right dividend stocks is necessary to build a good passive-income portfolio. You must identify and invest in stocks with strong underlying businesses that can continue delivering shareholder dividends for years to come.

Today, I will highlight two strong picks you can consider adding to your self-directed investment portfolio to generate extra cash every month.

Mullen Group

Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) is a $1.15 billion market capitalization logistics company headquartered in Okotoks. The company has several segments, including Less-Than-Truckload Logistics, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The company focuses on providing logistics services to clients across various industries.

As one of the largest trucking and logistics services providers in Canada, MTL has a forward-looking management team that has completed more than 77 acquisitions since the company went public three decades ago. It recently completed the acquisition of ContainerWorld Forwarding Services and its subsidiaries, unlocking more opportunities for MTL stock.

After four years of consistent profitability, the company is now focusing on reducing costs and restructuring underperforming business units. Combined with the rate cuts, share prices might rise soon. As of this writing, MTL stock trades for $13.01 per share, paying its investors an annualized 5.53% dividend yield.

Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is a $1.05 billion market capitalization senior housing company headquartered in Markham. The company offers a wide range of senior care operations throughout the country, including assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and independent care facilities. It is the largest licensed long-term-care operator in Canada.

Operating solely in Canada, Sienna Senior Living has a considerable demand for its services. The aging population makes its services increasingly essential. The company’s business model is defensive, making it fairly recession-proof. Its diversified portfolio of government-funded long-term-care communities and private-pay retirement residencies gives it a strong balance sheet.

In its first quarter of fiscal 2024, Sienna reported a fifth consecutive quarter of same-property net operating income (NOI) growth, and its funds from operations were up 94.8% year over year. As of this writing, it trades for $14.38 per share and pays its shareholders their monthly distributions at an annualized 6.51% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

Whether you want to boost your monthly income to help with expenses through passive income or use it to accelerate the growth of your savings, monthly dividend stocks can be a great way to invest in the stock market.

With business models that support the monthly payouts comfortably, these two TSX dividend stocks can be excellent foundations for a monthly income portfolio. While you should never put all your eggs in the same basket, here’s an example of how, hypothetically, purchasing 834 shares of MTL stock and 642 shares of SIA stock can generate a little over $100 per month in dividends alone.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal Payout
Mullen Group Ltd.$13.01834$0.06$50.04
Sienna Senior Living$14.38642$0.078$50.07
Prices as of June 12, 2024  Combined Monthly Payout$100.11

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A cash-gushing high-yield dividend stock continues to outperform and beat the TSX.

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Dividend Stocks

What to Expect From Canadian Tire Stock in 2024

| Daniel Da Costa

After seeing its profitability decline by more than 40% in 2023, can Canadian Tire stock recover in 2024 and begin…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Just Jumped 10%! Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is way up after being included in a major index, making it a prime time to pick…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have the potential to offer worry-free dividends over the next decade while offering high yields.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Want $2,000/Year in Passive Income? Invest $46,511 in This Dividend Stock

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock has a 4.3% yield. So if you invest $46,511 in it, you'll get $2,000/year in passive…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 TSX Stocks That Have Raised Dividends for Decades

| Adam Othman

Consider adding these two TSX dividend stocks to your retirement income portfolio to generate passive income that grows for years…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent Dividend Stocks I Plan to Add to My TFSA in June

| Puja Tayal

Have you made your TFSA investments for June? If not, here are two dividend stocks you should consider adding for…

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Dividend Stocks

Cameco Stock: An Excellent Uranium Play With Both Growth and Dividends

| Adam Othman

With clean energy demand continuing to grow, this stock might be a great long-term investment at current levels.

Read more »