Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirees: 2 TSX Stocks That Have Raised Dividends for Decades

Retirees: 2 TSX Stocks That Have Raised Dividends for Decades

Consider adding these two TSX dividend stocks to your retirement income portfolio to generate passive income that grows for years to come.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian seniors cannot rely simply on their pensions to fund a comfortable retirement. Canadian retirement plans are designed to cover a portion of their expenses during their golden years. For the rest, they must use other means to ensure they can enjoy the comforts they need in their retirement. Creating a passive income stream that supplements your pensions is necessary to fully enjoy a good life.

Stock market investing can be a savvy way to use your money to create a passive income stream that boosts your retirement income. By identifying and investing in a portfolio of reliable dividend stocks, Canadian seniors can earn extra cash that covers their needs.

If you use the contribution room in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to build and grow such a portfolio, you can enjoy the returns without incurring taxes on it.

To enjoy tax-free income that makes retirement more fun for you, it is necessary to pick the right stocks. Today, we will look at two TSX stocks that have grown payouts for decades and look likely to continue doing so for many more to come.

Fortis

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) is a $26.9 billion market capitalization Canadian utility holding company that operates several natural gas and electricity utility businesses.

The company has over 3.4 million customers across Canada, the US, Central America, and the Caribbean. Fortis provides energy to customers in regulated and non-regulated markets, generating almost its entire revenue through the regulated segment.

Providing an essential service, Fortis is a defensive business. The utility holding company enjoys stable and predictable cash flows, which have allowed it to increase payouts to investors for over 50 years. The Canadian Dividend Aristocrat is also considered a good alternative to bonds due to its reliable dividend hikes spanning over five decades.

Despite higher interest rates weighing on its financials for more than a year, Fortis stock remains a top option. Regardless of economic uncertainties, people cannot turn off their gas and electricity. As of this writing, Fortis stock trades for $54.56 per share and boasts a 4.3% dividend yield.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) is a $103.7 billion market capitalization giant in the Canadian energy industry. The Calgary-based company operates a multinational pipeline network responsible for transporting crude oil, natural gas, and other hydrocarbons produced and consumed throughout North America.

It also operates a regulated natural gas utility business and runs Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company. Enbridge has recently started growing its portfolio in the renewable energy industry, focusing on onshore and offshore wind projects.

Enbridge is a business vital to the North American economy due to the quantity of hydrocarbons it transports in the region. Its recent investments in other segments will likely improve its cash flows for years to come, even as the world slowly shifts away from traditional energy products.

Natural gas is expected to play a key role in the energy transition process, and acquisitions in recent years have put it in pole position to benefit from the transition.

As of this writing, Enbridge stock trades for $48.78 per share and boasts a 7.5% dividend yield. After 29 years of dividend hikes, it is also a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat with a stellar track record.

Foolish takeaway

Dividend stocks that grow payouts can be a rewarding way to earn a passive income to keep pace with and even beat inflation. Boasting decades of hiking payouts annually, Canadian Dividend Aristocrats like Fortis stock and Enbridge stock can be excellent foundations for a dividend income portfolio to fund your retirement.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Aerial view of a wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Want $2,000/Year in Passive Income? Invest $46,511 in This Dividend Stock

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock has a 4.3% yield. So if you invest $46,511 in it, you'll get $2,000/year in passive…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent Dividend Stocks I Plan to Add to My TFSA in June

| Puja Tayal

Have you made your TFSA investments for June? If not, here are two dividend stocks you should consider adding for…

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Dividend Stocks

Cameco Stock: An Excellent Uranium Play With Both Growth and Dividends

| Adam Othman

With clean energy demand continuing to grow, this stock might be a great long-term investment at current levels.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy goeasy Stock?

| Aditya Raghunath

Despite its monstrous gains, goeasy is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a compelling valuation in June 2024.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Average CPP Benefits at 60, 65, and 70 in 2024: What to Expect

| Andrew Button

You can supplement your CPP benefits by holding Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock in an RRSP.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Want an Extra $1,000 in Annual Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Unstoppable Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, excellent cash flows, and consistent dividend payouts, these three TSX stocks could boost your passive…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks With Great Dividend Growth to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income! My Top 2 Dividend Stocks for New Investors

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top Canadian dividend stocks could help new investors create a reliable source of passive income that could last…

Read more »