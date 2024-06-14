Member Login
1 Dividend Stock to Buy for Growth and Stay for a 5.5% Yield

This dividend stock has been rising higher, but more could certainly be on the way. Now is the time to grab its 5.51% dividend!

grow money, wealth build

Right now is a great time to get in on investments. We still have so many stocks on the TSX today that are below fair value. And yet, there continues to be a climb in share price while still offering a higher dividend yield than average for many stocks.

Such is the case for Paramount Resources (TSX:POU) on the TSX today. Shares are up significantly in the last few months, though it still offers a 5.51% dividend yield as of writing. So, let’s look at what’s been happening with the stock and why it’s a solid buy these days.

What happened?

Mostly, it’s the company’s strong financial performance that keeps investors coming back for more. Paramount stock reported significant increases in revenue and cash flow for the first quarter of 2024. The company achieved a cash flow from operating activities of $1.0 billion, indicating a strong ability to generate cash from its core operations. 

The company invested $214 million in capital expenditures during the first quarter, focusing on strategic projects in the Grande Prairie and Kaybob regions, which involved drilling new wells and bringing existing ones into production. This investment has not only boosted production but also positioned the company for future growth.

What’s more, Paramount Resources maintained a net debt of only $68 million, with a $1.0 billion revolving credit facility that remains undrawn. This strong liquidity position allows the company to finance its operations and growth projects without additional borrowing.

The dividend

So, now that we know why shares have been rising higher, let’s look at the dividend. This also influenced a rise in share price, as Paramount stock recently increased its regular monthly dividend by 20% from $0.125 to $0.15 per share. This new dividend rate began with the payment on May 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2024. This decision underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder returns through both dividends and organic growth while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Paramount stock has consistently paid dividends, showing resilience and stability even through fluctuating market conditions. Their approach has been to provide steady and growing dividends supported by robust earnings and cash flow from operations. 

Furthermore, the company’s dividend is relatively new but growing. Since introducing a regular monthly dividend policy in July 2021, there have been five increases! In fact, a special dividend was also declared in December 2022, further emphasizing Paramount’s financial robustness and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Bottom line

Overall, Paramount stock looks like a promising investment with a strong future outlook. Wall Street analysts have issued favourable ratings for Paramount Resources, with a consensus of “moderate buy.” The stock has also shown a significant increase of about 25.9% since the beginning of the year. What’s more, today’s share price still offers value based on consensus price targets of $37.80 as of writing.

Paramount Resources exhibits several positive attributes, including strong financial performance, consistent dividend growth, positive market sentiment, effective debt management, and strategic capital investments. These factors collectively indicate a promising future outlook for the stock. So, with growth continuing and a 5.51% dividend yield, it looks like a strong investment on the TSX today.

