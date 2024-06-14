Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Stock to Buy Now: TD Bank or Scotiabank?

Better Stock to Buy Now: TD Bank or Scotiabank?

As far as the large Canadian banks are concerned, let’s dive into two of the best and see which one could be the better buy right now.

Chris MacDonald
Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
hand using ATM

Image source: Getty Images

In many sectors, most investors are focused on the “better stock to buy.” In the Canadian financials sector, a strong and important area of the economy, this is perhaps the most pertinent question. After all, five major banks dominate the vast majority of financial activity in the Canadian economy. At first glance, they may all look the same.

But they’re not. Here’s my take on which of the following two banks I’d buy right now.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), better known as TD to its customers and investors, is the largest Canadian bank with a larger international than domestic footprint. TD is known for its international retail operations, with more locations in the U.S. than Canada (mostly located on the East Coast). Accordingly, from this perspective, it’s often the bank many investors pick for its U.S. exposure.

However, TD stock is also a top dividend option for long-term investors, with a yield of 5.5%, far surpassing any sort of Canadian bond yield right now. And with a relatively stable stock price, TD has continued to see strong uptake from investors who are looking for financial stability right now.

Thanks to the strength of the U.S. and Canadian consumer, TD’s recent results aren’t surprising. The company showed adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of nearly 7%, supported by strength in its core operating businesses.

Bank of Nova Scotia

As more Canadian investors seek diversification and a broader approach to the financial landscape, TD Bank will certainly remain a top option to consider.

The company’s 6.6% yield is among the best in this space, and while its stock price has underperformed peers like TD that benefit from greater U.S. exposure, Scotiabank’s growth profile isn’t bad at all. The company provides investors with strong exposure to higher-growth Latin American economies. Accordingly, from a total return perspective, Scotiabank remains a top pick for many investors.

Scotiabank’s revenue growth of 5.5% over the past years was strong, and the lender also provided investors with an 11.3% return on equity in the most previous quarter. From a fundamental standpoint, this is a strong bank, also supported by Canada’s strong regulatory landscape.

Which is the better bet?

In my opinion, TD is a better pick for investors looking for a more U.S.-focused tilt in their portfolio. But for those looking to generate higher yields and potentially higher growth from this space, Scotiabank would be my top option.

It really comes down to an individual investor’s risk profile, in this case. Personally, I think a portfolio holding both banks can outperform the market over the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Bank Stocks

Should You Load Up on TD Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

TD stock is near its lowest price in three years. Is TD Bank now oversold?

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Bank Stocks

TD Stock’s Dividend Yield Hits 5.4%: Is It Finally Time to Buy?

| Kay Ng

While TD Bank stock trades sideways, it's a good time to lock in a higher dividend yield.

Read more »

Hands shaking over a business deal
Bank Stocks

National Bank to Buy Canadian Western Bank: What Investors Need to Know

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is acquiring Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) in a historic deal for Canadian banks.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold at the 12-Month Low?

| Andrew Walker

TD is near its 12-month low. Is more downside on the way?

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Bank Stocks

If the Loonie Falls Against the U.S. Dollar, This Canadian Stock Could Gain

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock finally looks like a decent investment as the loonie weakens further against the U.S. dollar.

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Bank Stocks

Prediction: These 2 Canadian Bank Stocks Are Next in Line to Pop

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian bank stocks, one big and one small, are likely to pop following their Q2 fiscal 2024 results and…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Bank Stock for its 5.3% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 29% from all-time highs, TD Bank stock offers you a tasty dividend yield in 2024.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Bank Stocks

Is BMO Stock a Buy at a Pullback Around $117?

| Kay Ng

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a blue-chip stock to own for stable returns.

Read more »