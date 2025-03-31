Member Login
Where Will Bank of Montreal Stock Be in 5 Years?

These factors give Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock the potential to outperform the broader market in the next five years.

Jitendra Parashar
Five years might not sound like a long time, but in the investing world, a lot can change. Just look at how much the banking sector has shifted in the last five. So, where does that leave Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)? Based on a market cap of $99.3 billion, it’s currently the third-largest bank in Canada as BMO stock currently trades at $136.44 per share after surging by 12% over the last six months.

But with the economy shifting and interest rate trends in focus, the big question now is whether BMO can keep growing its value in the years ahead. In this article, let’s explore what the next five years could hold for BMO stock and what investors should be watching closely.

What’s driving BMO stock in 2025

In the last year, the Bank of Canada has slashed interest rates on multiple occasions to support economic growth amid cooling inflation. While lower rates tend to pressure net interest margins, they can also stimulate loan demand. This factor could benefit BMO’s large lending portfolio, which could be one of the reasons driving shares higher over the last six months.

However, the U.S. Federal Reserve has recently taken a cautious approach to further rate cuts, citing persistent inflation concerns. In addition, the ongoing global trade tensions have added another layer of uncertainty for multinational banks like BMO, which operates on both sides of the border. Investors now fear that these macroeconomic challenges could weigh on cross-border business activity and impact commercial lending volumes. These concerns explain why BMO stock has remained under pressure so far in 2025.

That brings us to what really matters — how BMO’s numbers look and what the future could look like. So far in 2025, the bank’s off to a strong start. In the first quarter (ended in January) of its fiscal year 2025 alone, its adjusted net income jumped by 21% YoY (year over year) to $2.29 billion. The bank also saw broad-based revenue growth across its key operating segments, with revenue jumping 18% YoY to touch $9.3 billion.

Meanwhile, BMO’s wealth management saw a 53% YoY spike in adjusted net income with better global markets and higher net sales. Similarly, its capital markets also posted a 45% YoY gain in adjusted earnings due to strength in its global markets division.

Where will BMO stock be five years from now?

Whether it’s lending, wealth management, or investment banking, BMO has a strong presence in all the major banking segments, which helps smooth out the bumps when one segment hits a rough patch.

So, when we think about where BMO stock could be five years from now, there are a lot of reasons to stay optimistic. Sure, there are challenges, from shifting interest rates to global trade and economic uncertainties. But with a strong balance sheet, disciplined growth strategies, and a focus on creating long-term value for shareholders, BMO remains one of those steady players that could help you build serious wealth over time. And I wouldn’t be surprised if its strong fundamentals help it outperform the broader market by a wide margin in the next five years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Bank Of Montreal. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

