Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Dividend Stock Down 10.2% to Buy Now for Lifetime Income

1 Dividend Stock Down 10.2% to Buy Now for Lifetime Income

A high-yield stock with a nearly 200-year dividend track record is a screaming buy right now.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

TSX’s financial services sector has struggled in 2025. Only two of the Big Six banks are in positive territory at the close of the third quarter. However, looking on the bright side, income-focused investors have buying opportunities. Canada’s banking sector is a bedrock of stability. Historically, the sector has recovered remarkably from economic downturns, market meltdowns, and financial crises.

Today, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) or Scotiabank is the cheapest at $68.36 per share but pays the highest dividend at 6.2%. Also, the average dividend-growth rate for the past three years is 19.47%. Despite the -10.2% year-to-date loss, the 193-year dividend track record gives you the confidence to invest. Prospective investors can expect pension-like income, if not lifetime income.

Navigating the headwinds

Tariffs and navigating the uncertainty they bring are ongoing concerns of businesses in 2025, including financial institutions. Scotiabank, Canada’s fourth-largest lender by market cap, is prepared to contain tariff hits. According to its chief risk officer, Phil Thomas, the $85.1 billion bank would build provisions in the second quarter (Q2) if tariffs take effect.

In Q1 fiscal 2025, provision for credit losses (PCL) rose 20.79% to $1.16 billion from a year ago. However, due to higher PCL, net income in three months ending January 31, 2025) declined 55% to $993 million compared to Q1 fiscal 2024. Only recently, the $426 million net income in Q4 fiscal 2024 was a record for BNS.

Portfolio simplification

Scott Thomson, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Scotiabank, said the first-quarter results demonstrate the value of the diversified franchise. “We are encouraged by the progress towards our stated medium-term financial objectives and remain focused on supporting our clients as they navigate through this challenging period of economic uncertainty,” he added.

When Thomson became CEO in 2023, he promised to refocus on more profitable North American markets. The plan to simplify the International Banking portfolio is an initiative that should generate additional profitability. Scotiabank has scaled back in Latin America and exited retail banking in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama. Commercial banking operations in Colombia will remain but only as a management hub providing international banking advice to large private corporations.

Shift to developed markets

The Canadian bank has shifted from developing to developed markets in North America. In late December 2024, Scotiabank completed the additional investment in U.S.-based regional bank KeyCorp and raised its ownership stake to 14.9%.

“Our investment in KeyCorp represents a cost-effective, low-risk approach to deploying capital into the U.S. while boosting returns for our shareholders,” said Thomson.

On March 25, 2025, Scotiabank announced that Pablo Elek, formerly with HSBC Holdings, will be the new CEO of its Mexican unit. Scotiabank has the fourth-biggest loan portfolio in Mexico.

Good entry point

Scotiabank is appealing to investors with long-term horizons, given its depressed share price. The potential for recovery is inevitable because of the de-risking strategy, reduced exposure to underperforming businesses, and shift to more profitable markets. A $20,000 investment in BNS today will produce $310 in quarterly income for life if you don’t sell.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key reasons why I expect TD stock to reward patient investors handsomely over the next three years.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

Why Smart Investors Own Canadian Financial Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Top Canadian stocks like these could help smart investors get strong returns on their investments in the long run.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Shield Against Market Downturns

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Anchor your portfolio with dividends and stability built to outlast trade war turbulence with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Bank Stocks

Where Will CIBC Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite short-term uncertainties, CIBC’s strong fundamentals and long-term vision make it a stock worth holding for the long term.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Bank Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is doing well this year.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Bank Stocks

Is Scotiabank Stock a Buy While it’s Below $70?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why the recent dip in Scotiabank stock could offer long-term investors more value than risk.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Bank Stocks

Got $5,000? 5 Financial Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are five of the best Canadian financial stocks you can buy today and hold for years to come.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Bank Stocks

TD Bank: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

TD Bank is up 14% in 2025. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »