Member Login
Home » Investing » This 8.39% Dividend Stock Can Pay $100 Cash Every Month

This 8.39% Dividend Stock Can Pay $100 Cash Every Month

Consider investing in this monthly dividend stock at current levels to lock in high-yielding monthly distributions to create a good passive-income stream.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend investing is an excellent way to use your money to make more. If you park your savings in a high-interest savings account, you can get some money through interest payments. However, investing in the right dividend stocks can offer you returns at far better rates that can help you keep pace with and beat inflation.

The Canadian stock market offers plenty of opportunities for investors seeking passive income through their investment portfolios. While there are plenty of dividend stocks that provide monthly distributions, not all of them offer reliable and high-yielding returns.

To make sure your strategy pays off over the long run, it is important to identify and invest in high-quality stocks with strong underlying businesses that can keep funding distributions comfortably.

Today, we’re going to discuss a high-yielding real estate investment trust (REIT) that might be an excellent way to build strong foundations for a monthly passive-income portfolio.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a REIT that owns and manages a massive portfolio of retail properties throughout Canada. The $3.93 billion market capitalization trust has several big names as its main tenants, with Walmart being one of them. With many of its retail properties anchored by giants in the retail sector, SmartCentres REIT can generate stable and reliable rental income through its properties.

By focusing on essential retail properties, SmartCentres REIT has maintained high occupancy and rate collection rates even during harsh economic environments. The fact that its tenants are mostly essential service providers, the trust has managed to deliver a consistent financial performance despite periods of economic uncertainty for the broader market.

Its recent earnings report indicated a 97% occupancy rate, highlighting its strength and reliability. SmartCentres REIT is also involved in several development projects, including mixed-use developments that will help it diversify into residential and office spaces. The projects are expected to improve its revenue streams and asset values in the coming years.

Boasting a strong essential retail portfolio and diversifying beyond it means SmartCentres REIT has plenty of growth to experience in the coming years. An improvement in its financials will translate to increases in monthly distributions to its shareholders. As of this writing, SRU.UN trades for $22.05 per unit and pays its shareholders monthly distributions at an annualized 8.39% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

Monthly dividend stocks can be an excellent way to grow your wealth. If you create a portfolio of reliable dividend stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and use a dividend-reinvestment program to keep purchasing more shares, you can enjoy accelerated and tax-free wealth growth through the power of compounding.

When you grow the portfolio enough, you can start withdrawing the dividends as monthly passive income. Here is how, hypothetically, investing in 649 shares of SmartCentres REIT at current levels can earn you a little over $100 per month in dividends.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal Monthly Payout
SmartCentres REIT$13.01649$0.1542$100.07
Prices as of June 12, 2025   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance in 2024

| Andrew Button

The Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) says that the average TFSA balance is $41,510, far below the maximum.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

Investors: Here’s How to Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's how you can easily make $1,000 in monthly passive income in retirement in Canada, without taking on too much…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks that continue to overcome massive headwinds and beat the market are no-brainer buys right now.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Dip and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields and big potential capital gains.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock to Buy for Growth and Stay for a 5.5% Yield

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has been rising higher, but more could certainly be on the way. Now is the time to…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some passive-income stocks to build a recurring income stream? Here are two great options you can…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Magna International Is Starting to Get Ridiculously Oversold

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An undervalued stock with strong fundamentals and visible growth potential is a screaming buy for long-term gains.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,900/Year in Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

This dividend stock can help you harness the power of compounding and earn $1,900 a year in passive income.

Read more »