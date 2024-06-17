Member Login
Home » Investing » Top TSX Food Stocks to Watch in June

Top TSX Food Stocks to Watch in June

Some food stocks like Loblaw have been a defensive haven as inflation has soared, but others have struggled. Here’s what to watch.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
eat food

Image source: Getty Images

Food stocks are part of one of the classically defensive industries on the TSX: consumer staples. This defensiveness has made TSX food stocks outperform in the last five years, as the economic environment was faced with many struggles. But what should we expect now?

Here are two top TSX index food stocks to watch.

Loblaw: Canada’s premier food stock

Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) is Canada’s largest food retailer and leading pharmacy outlet, with more than 2,400 stores across Canada and $59.5 billion in revenue in 2023. During the last five years, Loblaw’s stock price has soared more than 130% to over $156 per share. Today, the stock trades at 18 times this year’s expected earnings.

This food stock has a special place in Canada’s food industry, benefiting from its leading position in food retail and its exposure to the pharmacy business through Shoppers Drugmart. This has helped it thrive despite recent inflationary pressures that are negatively impacting the company and consumers alike. For example, Loblaw is a higher-priced grocery alternative in the Canadian market. As inflation has soared, consumers have been trading down to cheaper food items.

Despite this, Loblaw has been thriving as the company introduces more private-label, less-expensive alternatives to its shoppers. In the first quarter of 2024, the company’s discount banners and private label brands drove higher store traffic and strong market share gains. Revenue increased 4.5% to $586 million, and earnings per share (EPS) increased 14% to $1.47.

Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) is Canada’s largest prepared meats and poultry producer. It has been a staple for Canadians for more than 100 years, and it is a TSX index veteran. The company has a long history of supplying prepared meats for the dinner table. This business has served the company well for many decades and remains highly defensive.

Maple Leaf Foods stock hasn’t performed nearly as well as Loblaw’s stock. As you can see from its price graph below, things have actually been difficult as of late. Even defensive businesses go through hard times. Maple Leaf Foods is no exception.

The post-pandemic environment left Maple Leaf struggling with inflation, lower volumes, and declining profits and margins. This was reflected in the company’s results, with declining margins and earnings hitting the stock hard. For example, in 2022, EPS came in at a loss of $0.26.

In response, the company has had to work hard to innovate, drive new processes and new efficiencies. And this has been bearing fruit. For example, in Maple Leaf’s first-quarter 2024 results, the company reported a 174% increase in adjusted operating earnings, a 54.6% increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and a 493% increase in free cash flow.

Over the long run, I think that we can view Maple Leaf Foods’s troubles as temporary. In fact, the business is stabilizing, and the company is facing a future of moderating inflation and improving pork market conditions.

Given the troubles that Maple Leaf Foods has been experiencing, it should come as no surprise to hear that the stock is attractively valued given its expected earnings growth. In fact, it trades at 29 times this year’s expected earnings and 15 times next year’s, with expected growth rates of 100% and 44% in 2025 and 2026.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Happy retirement
Retirement

3 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Robin Brown

Retirees aiming for a solid mix of capital gains and dividend returns should consider these three stocks.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for 7% and 8% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look undervalued and now offer high yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Superstar I’D buy over TD Bank Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

TD (TSX:TD) may still be discounted, but there other great options to buy right now. Here's a top pick better…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 101: Earn $500 Per Month Tax-Free

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how a covered-call ETF plus a TFSA can help you create a lucrative monthly passive-income stream.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadians can consider holding blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as CNR and CNQ in their RRSP portfolios right…

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

“Goldilocks Conditions”: How AI Adoption Is Fuelling Stock Market Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Conditions look just right for the "Goldilocks Effect," and AI stocks are fuelling the way. But this could be the…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Investing

This Could Be the Top Canadian Growth Stock to Buy in 2024

| Chris MacDonald

For investors looking at the best Canadian growth stocks to buy right now, here's one top option to consider for…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Retirement

How $10,000 Can Become $160,000 Inside a TFSA or RRSP

| Andrew Walker

This strategy has helped many investors build significant retirement portfolios.

Read more »