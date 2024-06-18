Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

Dividend stocks like Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) can be great RRSP holdings.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

Canadian dividend stocks are among the best assets to hold in your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) or Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Boasting high-income potential and fairly dependable total returns, they are among the best assets in the country.

Not only are Canadian dividend stocks good assets in themselves, but they are not exposed to withholding taxes like foreign dividends are. Technically, holding any U.S. dividend stock in an RRSP spares you that country’s withholding tax, but there are other countries that have no tax treaties with Canada. So, Canadian dividend stocks have preferential tax treatment compared to global dividend stocks, even if we’re considering RRSP investments only.

The question, therefore, is which dividend stocks you’re going to hold in your RRSP. Although Canadian dividend stocks have performed well as a class, there have definitely been some losers among them. If you want to maximize the returns you earn on your RRSP investments, you need to pick your investments well. In this article, I will explore two high-quality Canadian dividend stocks that might be worth holding in your RRSP.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is a Canadian dividend stock that has a 3.6% dividend yield. BAM has a 72% payout ratio, which is not low, but not extremely high either. This suggests that the company’s dividend payouts are fairly safe.

Brookfield Asset Management has many, many things going for it. For one thing, it’s a world leader in asset management. It did several multi-billion-dollar fundraises in the last year, it signed a massive clean energy deal with Qatar, and one of its subsidiaries recently announced a 10.5 gigawatt power deal with Microsoft. Neither of these news items means much on its own, but together, the three of them illustrate that Brookfield is a real mover and shaker in the global asset management industry.

Brookfield Asset Management is part of Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN), a major financial conglomerate headed by Bruce Flatt. Flatt is an extremely charismatic and successful chief executive officer (CEO) who has presided over 16% compounded annual (CAGR) growth during his 20-year tenure.

Flatt’s results speak for themselves. 16% CAGR growth is better than the S&P 500 over 20 years. Also, Flatt’s solid reputation and continual media appearances provide reason for thinking that Brookfield and Brookfield Asset Management will keep thriving in the years ahead.

Although the statement that the “CEO is charismatic and does a lot of media appearances” does not in itself prove that the CEO’s company will thrive, it does lend credence to the idea that the company will not struggle with raising money. For an asset manager like Brookfield, that’s an important advantage.

Brookfield Asset Management manages funds across real estate, infrastructure and renewables. Now, with the Microsoft deal and the data centre business, the company is leading the charge in artificial intelligence infrastructure. It’s an exciting time to be a BAM shareholder.

CN Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a Canadian dividend stock with a 2% yield, a 33% payout ratio and a 10.83% five-year compounded dividend-growth rate. This is quite a combination of good characteristics, implying that CN Railway is a fairly safe dividend stock with a lot of dividend-growth potential.

Past results don’t always predict future results, but there are several reasons to think that CNR’s success will continue into the future. For one thing, it’s a high-moat stock with only one competitor in Canada and only a few competitors in the United States. For another thing, it’s ultra profitable, with a 38% net profit margin. Finally, rail, in general, is economically indispensable, as it’s the most cost-effective way to ship goods by land. It’s no high-flying technology stock, but CNR has enough things going for it to continue thriving in the years ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Monthly Passive-Income Stream With Canadian REITs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two monthly dividend stocks will create passive income you can live off of for life, and now is the…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Obsessed With This High-Yield Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield dividend stock is a strong buy for dividend investors chasing performance and generous passive-income streams.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

While Enbridge is a good TSX dividend stock to own in 2024, Whitecap is positioned to grow its dividends at…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Royalties: 2 Fabulous Stocks to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

Instead of working to live paycheque to paycheque, you could work towards building a stock portfolio that gives you a…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Growing Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar for passive income.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Cheap TSX dividend stocks such as Stella-Jones should be part of your shopping list in June 2024.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Pension: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Latest Dip

| Andrew Walker

These high-yield TSX stocks look cheap right now for RRSP investors.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Safe and Sound Stocks for Canadians: My Top 5 Choices

| Kay Ng

Five safe stocks to buy on a market pullback.

Read more »