Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Growing Passive Income

TFSA: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Growing Passive Income

These top TSX dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar for passive income.

Andrew Walker
Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Upwards momentum

Image source: Getty Images

A number of top TSX dividend stocks trade at discounted prices and now offer attractive yields for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) focused on passive income and total returns.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) raised the dividend in each of the past 50 years and intends to boost the payout by at least 4% annually through 2028. This track record and solid dividend-growth guidance are the reason to look past the current 4.4% yield and buy the stock.

Fortis trades near $53.50 at the time of writing. Bargain hunters who swooped in at $50 last fall are already sitting on nice gains, but more upside should be on the way as the Bank of Canada extends rate cuts through 2025.

Falling borrowing costs will support profits and should free up more cash for distributions. Fortis expects its $25 billion capital program to drive the rate base up from $37 billion in 2023 to $49 billion in 2028. The resulting boost to cash flow should support the planned dividend increases.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has increase its dividend for 29 consecutive years. At the current share price, investors can get a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Enbridge also has $25 billion in capital projects on the go and is wrapping up its US$14 billion purchase of three natural gas utilities in the United States this year. Management expects contributions from new assets to deliver 3% annual growth in distributable cash flow (DCF) through 2026 and 5% DCF growth afterwards.

Anticipated interest rate cuts in both Canada and the United States next year will reduce borrowing costs and should entice investors back to the stock. Enbridge trades near $48 per share at the time of writing compared to $59 two years ago, so there is decent upside potential on an extended rebound.

The bottom line on top stocks for passive income

Fortis and Enbridge are good examples of top TSX dividend stocks with great track records of distribution growth. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA portfolio focused on passive income, these stocks still look cheap and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) can be great RRSP holdings.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Monthly Passive-Income Stream With Canadian REITs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two monthly dividend stocks will create passive income you can live off of for life, and now is the…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Obsessed With This High-Yield Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield dividend stock is a strong buy for dividend investors chasing performance and generous passive-income streams.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

While Enbridge is a good TSX dividend stock to own in 2024, Whitecap is positioned to grow its dividends at…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Royalties: 2 Fabulous Stocks to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

Instead of working to live paycheque to paycheque, you could work towards building a stock portfolio that gives you a…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Cheap TSX dividend stocks such as Stella-Jones should be part of your shopping list in June 2024.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Pension: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Latest Dip

| Andrew Walker

These high-yield TSX stocks look cheap right now for RRSP investors.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Safe and Sound Stocks for Canadians: My Top 5 Choices

| Kay Ng

Five safe stocks to buy on a market pullback.

Read more »