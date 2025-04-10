Should You Buy Cargojet Stock at $70?

Thinking about diving into Cargojet (TSX:CJT)? The Canadian company that flies time-sensitive cargo overnight has caught the eye of many investors. With its stock price hovering around the $70 mark, a lot of folks are wondering if now’s the golden moment to buy some shares. Let’s strap in and take a closer look!

Digging into the stock

Cargojet stock cemented its place as a crucial and leading player in the Canadian logistics game. It provides essential air cargo services that are the lifeblood for major courier companies. It also caters to a wide range of businesses that absolutely need their goods to arrive quickly, often overnight. Cargojet boasts a dedicated fleet of aircraft that crisscross North America, offering a consistent and dependable service. This strong foothold in the market and a solid reputation for reliability have historically translated into steady and consistent financial results for the company.

Looking at its most recent financial report Cargojet reported revenues of $267 million, a healthy 12.9% increase compared to the same period in 2023. What’s even more encouraging is that Cargojet achieved net earnings of $71.2 million for that quarter. This is a substantial turnaround from the net loss of $34.9 million it experienced in the previous year. This positive shift from loss to profit indicates that it’s running things more efficiently within the company and that there might be a rebound in the overall demand for air cargo services.

However, despite these recent positive financial results painting a promising picture, Cargojet stock has seen a considerable drop in value over the past year. The stock hit a 52-week high of $144.97, but since then, it has plummeted to its current level around $70. That’s a significant decrease of over 50%, which understandably might make potential investors raise an eyebrow and wonder about the underlying reasons for this sharp decline and what the future prospects of the company really are.

What’s going on

Several factors could potentially be contributing to this significant decrease in Cargojet’s stock price. The air cargo industry is known to be quite sensitive to swings in key macroeconomic indicators. If the overall economy slows down, businesses might ship less stuff. And global trade dynamics can also have a big impact. Furthermore, the sector might be facing increased competition from both existing players trying to grab more market share and potentially new companies entering the scene. There are also shifts in how consumers behave. For less time-sensitive shipments, customers might be choosing cheaper ground transportation instead of air. This could affect the overall demand for Cargojet’s specialized overnight air cargo services.

However, Cargojet holds a strong and well-established market position right here in Canada. It’s backed by long-term contracts with major courier companies. The recent positive earnings report suggests that the company is showing resilience and an ability to adapt to the changing market conditions. Moreover, Cargojet stock is strategically investing in expanding its fleet of aircraft, adding more planes to its operations. It’s also adopting new technologies to improve efficiency and streamline its processes. These investments could position it well for potential future growth as the demand for e-commerce and rapid shipping continue to evolve and potentially increase.

Bottom line

Considering putting money into Cargojet stock at its current price point around $70? Then it’s crucial to carefully weigh the potential for a significant recovery in the stock price against the inherent risks that come with the air cargo industry and the broader economic environment. The substantial drop in stock price over the past year might indeed present an attractive buying opportunity for investors. This is especially true for those who have a long-term investment horizon and are comfortable with price volatility in the short term.

However, as with absolutely any investment decision, it’s always a good idea to conduct your own thorough and independent research, carefully consider your own personal tolerance for risk, and maybe even consult with a qualified financial advisor. They can provide personalized guidance before making any investment decisions regarding Cargojet stock.