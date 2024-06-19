Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank of Canada Rate Cuts: Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

Bank of Canada Rate Cuts: Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

These are the best stocks to buy with interest rates coming down. Don’t just save money; start making it, too!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The Bank of Canada recently made its first round of cuts in the key interest rate. After stagnating at the 5% level, June saw the first cut come down to 4.75%. With that in mind, there are quite a few TSX stocks that should certainly benefit. So, let’s discuss those stocks and why now is the best time to buy.

Colliers

First we have real estate companies that should certainly benefit from the cut in interest rates. Lower borrowing costs also benefit commercial real estate projects. Developers and investors can finance projects at cheaper rates, potentially leading to more commercial developments and higher occupancy rates. This can positively impact real estate investment trusts (REITs) that own and operate income-producing real estate.

Of those, Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) should certainly benefit. Colliers is a global real estate services and investment management company. With its broad range of services, it stands to benefit from increased transaction volumes and property values driven by lower interest rates. Its recent performance shows a positive trend with a notable price increase over the past month. 

Colliers has been focusing on expanding its investment management segment, which has been a significant growth area. The company’s recent earnings reports have shown steady growth, and it has been investing in technology and data analytics to improve service delivery and client outcomes. So, it’s certainly one of the best stocks to buy right now.

Scotiabank

More top stocks to consider are those in the financial sector. While lower interest rates can compress net interest margins (the difference between the interest banks earn on loans and pay on deposits), they also stimulate borrowing. Increased consumer and business loans can boost overall lending volumes. Banks with significant exposure to mortgage lending may see increased activity as homebuyers take advantage of lower mortgage rates.

Yet of the bank stocks, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is a top contender. Scotiabank has significant exposure to international markets, which can provide additional growth avenues. Lower domestic rates can boost its mortgage and personal lending segments, while its international operations can capitalize on global economic improvements. The bank’s consistent earnings performance and dividend yield are strong indicators of its potential.

Scotiabank stock is now focusing even more on Mexico, moving away from more geopolitically unstable areas of Latin America. Scotiabank is also focusing on expanding its digital banking capabilities and enhancing its wealth management services. The bank’s recent earnings have shown growth, supported by strong performance in both its Canadian and international segments. And with a 6.66% dividend yield, it’s a solid time to buy.

TFI

Finally, TFI International (TSX:TFII) will benefit in several ways. Lower interest rates reduce the cost of financing for transportation companies. This can lead to fleet expansions, infrastructure investments, and improved profitability. Companies involved in shipping, airlines, and logistics may benefit from increased economic activity and consumer spending. 

TFI stock is a leader in transportation and logistics. Lower interest rates can spur economic activity and trade, boosting demand for logistics services. TFI’s strong earnings performance and strategic acquisitions enhance its growth prospects in a favourable interest rate environment.

TFI stock has been active in expanding its footprint through acquisitions, most notably its purchase of UPS Freight, which significantly enhanced its less-than-truckload and truckload operations. The company’s earnings have shown robust growth, supported by increased demand for logistics services amid global supply chain challenges. So, with shares climbing and a 1.16% dividend yield, it’s also one of the best stocks to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Going against the grain
Dividend Stocks

Contrarian Investors: 2 Discounted High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now have 7% dividend yields.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Top Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best buy-and-hold-forever dividend stocks in Canada you can bet on.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

2 Utility Stocks That Benefit From Interest Rate Cuts

| Kay Ng

Further rate cuts could mean a healthy rise in share price for these two undervalued utility stocks.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

Goldilocks Markets and Record Highs: What Investors Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Right now, conditions are "just right" for a "Goldilocks" market, so here's what investors need to know and where to…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Avoid These TFSA Pitfalls to Keep More of Your Money

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors continue to make many mistakes in a TFSA, so let's look at how to overcome them with these tips,…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With These Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX is a gold mine for dividend stocks. You can find 6% yield stocks that even grow their dividend…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

These 5 Stocks Have Unstoppable Dividend Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These five stocks can form a diversified stock portfolio of dividend aristocrats from the TSX.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

All-Time Highs, Next-Level Gains: 2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks may be at all-time highs, but that's not just over the last year. To the contrary, these…

Read more »