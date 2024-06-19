Bank of Canada Rate Cuts: Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

These are the best stocks to buy with interest rates coming down. Don’t just save money; start making it, too!

The Bank of Canada recently made its first round of cuts in the key interest rate. After stagnating at the 5% level, June saw the first cut come down to 4.75%. With that in mind, there are quite a few TSX stocks that should certainly benefit. So, let’s discuss those stocks and why now is the best time to buy.

Colliers

First we have real estate companies that should certainly benefit from the cut in interest rates. Lower borrowing costs also benefit commercial real estate projects. Developers and investors can finance projects at cheaper rates, potentially leading to more commercial developments and higher occupancy rates. This can positively impact real estate investment trusts (REITs) that own and operate income-producing real estate.

Of those, Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) should certainly benefit. Colliers is a global real estate services and investment management company. With its broad range of services, it stands to benefit from increased transaction volumes and property values driven by lower interest rates. Its recent performance shows a positive trend with a notable price increase over the past month.

Colliers has been focusing on expanding its investment management segment, which has been a significant growth area. The company’s recent earnings reports have shown steady growth, and it has been investing in technology and data analytics to improve service delivery and client outcomes. So, it’s certainly one of the best stocks to buy right now.

Scotiabank

More top stocks to consider are those in the financial sector. While lower interest rates can compress net interest margins (the difference between the interest banks earn on loans and pay on deposits), they also stimulate borrowing. Increased consumer and business loans can boost overall lending volumes. Banks with significant exposure to mortgage lending may see increased activity as homebuyers take advantage of lower mortgage rates.

Yet of the bank stocks, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is a top contender. Scotiabank has significant exposure to international markets, which can provide additional growth avenues. Lower domestic rates can boost its mortgage and personal lending segments, while its international operations can capitalize on global economic improvements. The bank’s consistent earnings performance and dividend yield are strong indicators of its potential.

Scotiabank stock is now focusing even more on Mexico, moving away from more geopolitically unstable areas of Latin America. Scotiabank is also focusing on expanding its digital banking capabilities and enhancing its wealth management services. The bank’s recent earnings have shown growth, supported by strong performance in both its Canadian and international segments. And with a 6.66% dividend yield, it’s a solid time to buy.

TFI

Finally, TFI International (TSX:TFII) will benefit in several ways. Lower interest rates reduce the cost of financing for transportation companies. This can lead to fleet expansions, infrastructure investments, and improved profitability. Companies involved in shipping, airlines, and logistics may benefit from increased economic activity and consumer spending.

TFI stock is a leader in transportation and logistics. Lower interest rates can spur economic activity and trade, boosting demand for logistics services. TFI’s strong earnings performance and strategic acquisitions enhance its growth prospects in a favourable interest rate environment.

TFI stock has been active in expanding its footprint through acquisitions, most notably its purchase of UPS Freight, which significantly enhanced its less-than-truckload and truckload operations. The company’s earnings have shown robust growth, supported by increased demand for logistics services amid global supply chain challenges. So, with shares climbing and a 1.16% dividend yield, it’s also one of the best stocks to buy now.