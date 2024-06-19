Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 19

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 19

Most TSX stocks could remain range-bound today as the U.S. stock markets remain closed for Juneteenth.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian equities market turned slightly positive on Tuesday with the help of a recovery in commodity prices even as weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data raised concerns about economic growth. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the volatile session with a minor gain of 23 points, or 0.1%, from its previous closing at 21,611.

On the one hand, a recovery in commodity prices lifted shares of mining and energy companies. On the other hand, economic concerns led to a selloff in other key sectors like technology, real estate, and industrials, restricting the TSX benchmark’s upward movement.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP) rallied by nearly 7% to $3.75 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. These solid gains in BLDP stock came after the Burnaby-based proton exchange membrane fuel cell company announced a strategic partnership with Vertiv to support alternative energy usage for data centres.

The Ballard-Vertiv partnership focuses on demonstrating hydrogen-powered fuel cell solutions for backup power, scalable from 200 kilowatts to multiple megawatts, mainly to meet the growing power demand of data centers. Despite the recent gains, however, BLDP stock is still down around 24% on a year-to-date basis.

Capstone Copper, CAE, Badger Infrastructure Solutions, and IAMGOLD were also among the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, climbing by at least 4.3% each.

In contrast, Lightspeed Commerce and Shopify dived by at least 3.5% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume numbers, Canadian Natural Resources, Power Corporation of Canada, Suncor Energy, Baytex Energy, and Pembina Pipeline were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Copper prices inched up early Wednesday morning, while most commodity prices were mixed. As a result, the resource-heavy main TSX index could largely remain flat at the open today despite expected gains in the shares of base metal mining companies.

Overall, most TSX stocks will likely remain choppy today as the U.S. stock markets remain closed for Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Lightspeed Commerce, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 18

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX index may remain in the doldrums in the near term amid concerns about delays in the Federal Reserve’s…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 17

| Jitendra Parashar

After posting its worst weekly performance in more than seven months, the TSX Composite could fall further today due to…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stock Market

2 Absurdly Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy in June 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX stocks such as Air Canada and Magna International can help you beat the broader markets in 2024 and…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Stock Market

Will the CRA Announce a Grocery Rebate in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Will the CRA reintroduce the grocery rebate in 2024 given the rising cost of food products and high inflation numbers?

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 14

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX benchmark seems on track to end the fourth consecutive week in the red territory as it currently…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stock Market

2 of My Favorite S&P 500 ETFs for Canadian Investors

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how Canadian investors can diversify their portfolios and gain exposure to the S&P 500 Index at a low cost.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The Fed’s latest decision to hold interest rates unchanged could keep TSX stocks volatile as investors continue to speculate about…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 12

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could see big moves today as investors eye the Fed’s monetary policy event and the U.S. consumer inflation…

Read more »