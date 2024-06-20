Member Login
Home » Investing » This 6.9% Yielding Dividend Stock Remains a Top Choice for Passive Income

This 6.9% Yielding Dividend Stock Remains a Top Choice for Passive Income

High yield dividend stock First National Financial (TSX:FN) remains a good value.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking for high-yield dividend stocks to add some passive income to your portfolio?

If so, you might want to look at TSX financials.

TSX financial stocks often have high dividend yields. Thanks to Canada’s regulatory framework, they are not usually at risk of failure like U.S. financials sometimes are.

Bank stocks and related stocks have been among the TSX’s best performers over the last 20 years. In this article, I will explore one 6.9% yielding TSX financial that could add some much-needed passive income to your portfolio.

First National

First National Financial (TSX:FN) is a high-yield dividend stock in the financial services sector. It is a non-bank lender that issues mortgages but does not offer chequing or savings accounts. Instead, it funds its loans by issuing bonds. This unique business model gives First National a certain amount of protection from liquidity issues, compared to banks.

Much of a bank’s funding comes from chequing and savings accounts, which can be withdrawn at any time. This type of “non-sticky” deposit creates liquidity concerns. When treasury yields rise, investors often take their money out of savings accounts and put it into treasuries. This creates pressure on the big banks to raise interest rates; if they don’t do so, they may suffer “bank runs” of the type that caused several U.S. regional banks to fail last year. First National, as a non-bank lender, doesn’t face this problem. Financed by bonds instead of deposits, its mortgages are pretty safe.

This doesn’t mean that First National faces no liquidity issues at all. Like most financials, it is heavily leveraged, with much more debt than equity. However, the company has managed its debt well, using it to drive real results for shareholders. Over the last five years, the company’s revenue has grown at 11.2% per year and its earnings at 11.7% per year. Above-average growth. Also, the company has a sky-high 35% profit margin.

High yield

Thanks to its high growth and profitability, First National Financial is able to pay shareholders very high dividends. The stock pays $0.204167 in monthly dividends. Those dividends sum to $2.45 per year. At today’s stock price of $35.43, that gives us a 6.91% dividend yield. So, if you invest $100,000 into FN stock, you get $6,910 in annual passive income (see proof below).

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
First National$35.432,822$0.204167/quarter ($2.45 per year)$576/month ($6,913 per year)Monthly
First National dividend math

Good dividend growth

In addition to having a high yield, First National has also delivered high historical dividend growth. The company has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Over the last five years, the dividend has grown at a rate of 5.3% per year. If the dividend growth continues, then those buying FN stock today will enjoy an even higher yield-on-cost in the future. This year, the company’s revenues and earnings are rising, so there is reason to think that the dividend will continue to rise.

Foolish takeaway

Factoring in valuation, dividends and growth, First National Financial appears to be one of the best TSX small cap opportunities today. It’s cheap, it’s growing, and it has a high yield. What more could you ask for?

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

CRA: Are You Eligible for the $496 GST/HST Refund in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how investors can consider reinvesting proceeds from tax credits such as the GST/HST to build long-term wealth.

Read more »

stock market
Bank Stocks

Big Bank Bull Run? 2 Canadian Bank Stocks Overdue for a Rally

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to invest in the best Canadian bank stocks? Here are two options that still trade at a discount and…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Bank Stocks

BMO vs. BNS: Which Bank Stock Is a Better Buy?

| Kay Ng

Let's explore whether Bank of Nova Scotia or Bank of Montreal is a better buy today seeing as they have…

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: TD Bank Stock vs. BMO

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) are the kings of banking value this summer.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian bank stocks are rock-solid investments, but one is a no-brainer buy following the recent interest rate cut.

Read more »

hand using ATM
Bank Stocks

Better Stock to Buy Now: TD Bank or Scotiabank?

| Chris MacDonald

As far as the large Canadian banks are concerned, let's dive into two of the best and see which one…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Bank Stocks

Should You Load Up on TD Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

TD stock is near its lowest price in three years. Is TD Bank now oversold?

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Bank Stocks

TD Stock’s Dividend Yield Hits 5.4%: Is It Finally Time to Buy?

| Kay Ng

While TD Bank stock trades sideways, it's a good time to lock in a higher dividend yield.

Read more »