Better Bank Stock: CIBC or Scotiabank?

Better Bank Stock: CIBC or Scotiabank?

These two bank stocks offer great dividends and income, but what does the future hold for both?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Are you considering whether to add Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) or Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) to your investment portfolio? Then a careful evaluation of their recent financial performances and overall financial health is indeed crucial. Both of these banks are well-established and significant institutions within Canada’s financial sector. However, a closer look at recent results may help in determining which one might be the more compelling investment at this time.

Into earnings

CIBC’s first-quarter results for 2025 demonstrated impressive growth. The bank stock reported adjusted earnings reaching $2.18 billion. This marked a substantial 23% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) also showed strong performance at $2.20. These results not only reflected robust overall growth but also notably surpassed the expectations of financial analysts. The results, therefore, indicated particular strength in CIBC’s capital markets and wealth management sectors.

Scotiabank’s first-quarter results for 2025 also indicated a solid financial performance. The bank stock reported adjusted earnings of $2.2 billion, or $1.76 per share. Notably, Scotiabank experienced a 15% year-over-year growth in its non-interest revenue streams, highlighting a diversification of its income sources. The bank stock did report provisions for credit losses. This suggests a cautious and prudent approach to managing potential risks associated with loan defaults in the current economic environment.

In terms of dividend payouts, Scotiabank currently offers a more attractive forward annual dividend yield of 6.37% compared to CIBC’s yield of 4.81%. For investors prioritizing income generation from their portfolio, this difference in yield could be a significant factor in their decision-making process.

Future focus

Looking at the recent stock performance, CIBC’s shares have shown notable resilience in the market. This resilience likely reflects the positive investor sentiment following its strong first-quarter earnings report that exceeded expectations. Scotiabank’s stock has also demonstrated steady performance, supported by its consistent earnings and its appealing dividend yield. This tends to attract income-focused investors.

Both CIBC and Scotiabank have clearly demonstrated robust financial health and have shown growth in key areas of their operations. CIBC’s recent earnings underscore its strength, particularly in the capital markets and wealth management segments. At the same time, Scotiabank’s results highlight its diversified revenue streams and its commitment to prudent risk management practices, as indicated by the provisions for credit losses.

Considering these various factors, both CIBC and Scotiabank can be seen as presenting compelling investment opportunities within Canada’s banking sector. Ultimately, the choice between the two may depend on an individual investor’s specific preferences and investment objectives. If the primary focus is on strong growth potential, CIBC’s recent performance might make it a more attractive option. However, if a higher dividend yield and a more substantial income stream are the priority, Scotiabank’s current offering might be more appealing.

Bottom line

It is important to remember that this analysis is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as direct financial advice. Investors should always conduct their own comprehensive research and due diligence or consult with a qualified financial advisor. One who can provide personalized guidance based on their individual financial situation and investment goals before making any investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

