3 Reasons to Buy Brookfield Renewable Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow 

When it comes to the future of investments, I’m sure you’re already familiar with the future of the renewable energy sector as an opportunity. After all, the renewable energy sector is expected to account for nearly 95% of the increase in global power capacity through 2026, with solar and wind leading the charge.

But when is this opportunity actually going to be fruitful?

That’s what investors have been wondering over and over again when it comes to Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). Yet, if you’re a patient investor, now should certainly be the time to pick up the stock in bulk. So, let’s take a dive into why investors will want to pick up BEP stock in bulk on the TSX today.

Strong finances

One of the top reasons investors will want to keep considering BEP stock is due to its strong financial performance. BEP stock posted robust financial results in the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a 40% increase in net income, reaching US$260 million, compared to US$185 million in the same period last year.

Revenue surged by 35% to US$1.5 billion, driven by higher power prices and increased generation capacity. The funds from operations (FFO) also saw a notable rise of 25%, amounting to US$450 million. These numbers reflect the company’s successful management and strategic execution in a growing renewable market.

The news provided a reason for analysts to upgrade the stock, with many increasing their price targets. However, there were even more reasons to consider the stock beyond its recent financial movement. And that’s the future.

Partnerships

BEP stock has secured several strategic partnerships that bolster its market position. One of the most notable is the renewable energy agreement with Microsoft, aimed at providing clean energy to support Microsoft’s sustainability goals.

BEP and Microsoft have entered a deal to supply 600 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy. This agreement is part of Microsoft’s broader goal to power all its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025. Furthermore, to achieve carbon negativity by 2030. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. But it’s a substantial commitment that underscores Brookfield’s capability to secure large-scale, high-profile partnerships.

BEP stock also partnered with Cameco, a significant strategic partnership focusing on clean energy solutions — leveraging Cameco’s nuclear energy expertise. Specific financial figures and capacity details were not disclosed. Yet the partnership is expected to contribute significantly to Brookfield’s portfolio and drive innovation in clean energy technologies.

Sector growth

We also cannot forget the overall sector growth. And that’s what has made long-term investors and chief executive officer Connor Teskey so positive about the future. Brookfield Renewable’s diversified portfolio, including over 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity across hydro, wind, solar, and storage. This positions it well to capitalize on this growth.

Teskey highlights the company’s commitment to strategic acquisitions and long-term partnerships, which are crucial for sustained growth. He also stresses the need to invest in advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. “Our diverse asset base and high-quality, inflation-linked, and contracted cash flows continue to position us well for sustained growth,” he recently stated.

Bottom line

With a dividend yield of 5.53% and shares trading below 52-week highs (and due for major increases), BEP stock looks like a solid buy. And patient investors will certainly be rewarded for the wait.