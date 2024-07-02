Member Login
Home » Investing » These Great TSX Dividend Stocks Now Offer Amazing Yields

These Great TSX Dividend Stocks Now Offer Amazing Yields

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale.

Andrew Walker
Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Investors who missed the rally off the 2020 market crash now have another opportunity to buy some top TSX dividend stocks at discounted prices for a self-directed portfolio focused on generating high-yield passive income.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) has increased its dividend annually for more than 20 years. Investors who buy Telus stock at the current price can get a 7.7% dividend yield.

Telus trades for close to $20 per share at the time of writing. The stock hasn’t been this low since 2016, so investors need to be careful. That being said, the upside potential on a rebound is attractive. Telus traded as high as $34 in 2022 before the Bank of Canada aggressively raised interest rates through the bank half of that year and most of 2023.

High rates are largely to blame for the decline in the share price. Income investors might have shifted funds to Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) that saw rates go as high as 6%. Telus also had to reduce guidance in 2023 due to revenue challenges at its Telus International subsidiary, which provides multi-lingual call centre and IT services to global companies.

Management reduced staff by about 6,000 positions in the past year in order to adjust to the current market conditions and to position the business to meet financial targets. Telus still delivered 7.6% growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in 2023 and expects adjusted EBITDA to rise by at least 5.5% in 2024.

The Bank of Canada just reduced its target interest rate by 0.25%. Additional interest rate cuts will further reduce borrowing costs. Telus uses debt to fund part of its capital program, so this should help the bottom line and could bring investors back to Telus next year as GIC rates slide. Based on the financial guidance, the stock looks oversold right now, and you get paid a good dividend to wait for the rebound.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) trades for close to $52 per share at the time of writing. In June 2022, the stock was as high as $74.

As with Telus, the surge in interest rates through 2022 and 2023 drove up borrowing costs. TC Energy spends billions of dollars every year on capital projects that can take years to complete before they start to generate income. Rising debt costs eat into profits and reduce the cash that can be used for distributions.

TC Energy reached mechanical completion on its 670 km Coastal GasLink pipeline late last year. The final cost is expected to be in the range of $14.5 billion, which is more than double the initial budget the company announced in 2018. With the uncertainties on the project now in the rearview mirror the headwind it caused for the stock should ease.

Asset sales brought in $5.3 billion in 2023, and another $3 billion is expected in 2024. This will reduce the debt load and strengthen the balance sheet to pursue the rest of the capital program. TC Energy’s overall business performed well in 2023, and the capital program is expected to drive steady cash flow growth in the coming years.

TC Energy has increased the dividend annually for the past 24 years. Investors who buy the stock at the current level can get a 7.4% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top stocks for passive income

Near-term volatility should be expected, but Telus and TC Energy pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks look cheap right now and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends TELUS and Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Telus.

More on Dividend Stocks

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Ignore These 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks With 7% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend-growth stocks now offer great yields.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $299 Per Month Tax Free by Doing Nothing

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) stock can pay $299 per month in dividend income with a surprisingly small sum invested up…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy if Interest Rates Keep Dropping

| Adam Othman

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) can be an excellent bargain for investors who want to leverage interest rate cuts in the coming…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Stocks: How to Create a Consistent Income Stream Worth $631

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly dividend stock is the best chance for those look for consistent and growing returns and passive income for…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Reduce Debt and Increase Wealth: A Canadian’s Guide

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This year is your year to reduce debt and turn it into the savings you've dreamed about. So, let's get…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

TSX Domination: The 7.6% Dividend Stock to Watch

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock has a 7.6% yield at today's prices.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Safeguard Your Retirement

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks are ideal for your retirement portfolio, given their stable cash flows and consistent dividend growth.

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now with $1,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors with limited cash can earn two ways and make a fortune with two no-brainer stocks.

Read more »