Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Buy: Manulife Stock vs. Royal Bank Stock

Better Buy: Manulife Stock vs. Royal Bank Stock

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are intriguing TSX financial stocks with room to run.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Lights glow in a cityscape at night.

Source: Getty Images

Some of the best-run Canadian financial stocks are starting to gain momentum. Undoubtedly, the financial sector still seems rather lukewarm. However, some of the top performers may be worth checking into as they look to add to their runs in the second half of the year and into 2025.

There are still a great deal of challenges to get through before the Canadian economy is in the clear. Inflation, while much tamer than it was, is still a bit of an issue, especially after the latest reading.

Undoubtedly, sub-3% inflation seems “good enough” to warrant another interest rate cut. And though the Bank of Canada may have already acted, my guess is that the second cut will require a strict set of circumstances.

Indeed, nobody wants inflation to have a chance to resurface, even by the slightest margin. As the U.S. Federal Reserve looks to act in the second half, perhaps the Bank of Canada can feel better following the lead of America’s central bank before making its next decision. Indeed, I’d be surprised if more than one rate cut was in the cards for Canada in the second half.

Perhaps the latest rate cut came just a tad prematurely. Either way, rates seem to be in for a very slow and steady descent from here. That could be good news for financial players such as Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). After solid years, which name is the better value for long-term investors? Let’s find out.

Manulife Financial

Manulife stock was up more than 24% in the first half, adding to the impressive run that began in the final quarter of last year. Indeed, the stock has quite a bit of steam behind it. And with Manulife’s profit margin target being raised at its latest Investor Day, I do think the good times could continue well into 2025, assuming management can deliver on their new goals.

The stock still boasts a handsome 4.4% dividend yield, which is quite generous for a firm with such an impressive growth profile. Indeed, there’s still room to run as Asia looks to overcome recent macro headwinds. In any case, MFC stock isn’t all too expensive at less than 10 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E). MFC stock looks like a deep-value play, a high-yield dividend payer, and a momentum stock all rolled into one.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada stock was faster than many of its peers in recovering from the great bear market of 2022 and 2023. Indeed, RY stock is fresh off all-time highs, even as some of its rivals continue to post sub-par quarters. Though the Canadian economy isn’t in an ideal spot, Royal Bank seems to have a management team that knows how to move forward in spite of any headwinds.

With a solid domestic banking business and much-improved capital markets, RY stock may be worth the relative premium to the Big Six banks. At writing, shares go for a 13.5 times trailing P/E to go with a 3.9% dividend yield. The name is not a severely undervalued bargain by any means, but it is a decent value for a market leader. Between RY stock and MFC stock, though, I’d go with the latter as it’s a timelier play with the larger yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer relatively safe yields and have been consistently paying and growing dividends for years.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Growing Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap today.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Is a Dividend Cut Coming for This 9%-Yielding Stock?

| Andrew Walker

BCE raised the dividend for 2024. Is the payout safe for the coming years?

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: Enbridge Stock Is Finally Going to Rise in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 26% from all-time highs, Enbridge stock trades a 12% discount to average price target estimates in July 2024.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap dividend stocks such as Headwater Exploration should help you beat the markets in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Should You Buy Enbridge Stock or TD Bank Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

TD and Enbridge look cheap right now. Is one heavily oversold?

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

These Great TSX Dividend Stocks Now Offer Amazing Yields

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Ignore These 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks With 7% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend-growth stocks now offer great yields.

Read more »