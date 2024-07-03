Member Login
Home » Investing » Value Hunters: 1 Bargain Stock With Big Comeback Potential

Value Hunters: 1 Bargain Stock With Big Comeback Potential

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) is an intriguing value play with turnaround potential in 2024.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

The broader stock markets seem to be in a great spot going into the second half of 2024. Undoubtedly, the TSX Index has some catching up to do if it’s to be competitive with the S&P500 for the year. And while a comeback in financials (think the big banks) and various commodity (think energy) stocks could certainly help the TSX Index extend its run going into year’s end, I believe new investors shouldn’t pay too much focus to market-wide moves. Indeed, it can pay more dividends to view the stock market as a market of stocks.

This means it may be better to take more of a bottom-up approach to investing by analyzing individual companies themselves and asking yourself if the estimated value is less than the market value (the price a stock’s currently going for). Indeed, value investing can be tougher after a hot first-half rally. And though valuations may be a tad slimmer than a few months ago, especially in the U.S. markets, there’s still value to be had.

You just have to know where to look. In such hot markets, perhaps looking to the less “euphoric” corners of the market may improve your shot of getting a great value, even if the market itself is fairly valued.

Without further ado, let’s check out one intriguing Canadian value stock that I view as a bargain with considerable long-term upside.

Spin Master

First, we have beloved toymaker Spin Master (TSX:TOY), which has seen shares steadily sink lower over the past few years. Indeed, the $2.9 billion discretionary firm hasn’t exactly been a winner for investors, with the odd plunges occurring after less-than-stellar earnings results.

In any case, the company seems to have a strong toy lineup ahead of the holiday season. And while it may be a tad too early (it’s early summer, after all) to be buying a stock for the holiday sales potential, I think that now is as good a time as any to pick up a few shares of TOY stock while it’s in a tailspin.

At the end of the day, it’s the long-term horizon that matters most. With some impressive brands (PAW Patrol) and new, intriguing Japanese anime-focused toys on the roster, perhaps it’s time to give the award-winning toy firm a second look. The stock trades at 22.3 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), which isn’t all too bad considering the potential should the consumer finally be able to get spending again.

The stock’s down 52% from its all-time high hit all the way back in July 2018. Though I don’t see new highs coming anytime soon, I view TOY stock as having the means to turn a corner. With a nice 1.7% dividend yield, now seems to be a decent time to give the stock a spin while it’s going for cheap.

The Foolish bottom line

Spin Master stands out as one of those mid-cap stocks that many value hunters are overlooking. Sure, the consumer is under pressure, but as long as the toy firm keeps innovating, it will be ready for discretionary spending to boom again. Perhaps the holiday season of 2024 could be the year Spin breaks out of its tailspin!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Spin Master. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Investing

3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy With $3,000

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian growth stocks have the potential to generate above-average returns, help you generate substantial wealth, and meet your financial…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: Enbridge Stock Is Finally Going to Rise in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 26% from all-time highs, Enbridge stock trades a 12% discount to average price target estimates in July 2024.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap dividend stocks such as Headwater Exploration should help you beat the markets in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Should You Buy Enbridge Stock or TD Bank Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

TD and Enbridge look cheap right now. Is one heavily oversold?

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Investing

3 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer a mix of value, growth potential, and resilience.

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Stash in a TFSA for the Long Run

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can consider holding quality growth stocks such as Propel Holdings right now and derive outsized gains in the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 3

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to the U.S. non-farm employment data, the Fed’s most recent meeting minutes will remain on TSX investors’ radar…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Stocks for Beginners

The 4 Stocks That Beginning Canadian Investors Should Start Out With

| Robin Brown

New to investing and wondering how to start? Here's a four- stock portfolio a Canadian can use to build wealth…

Read more »