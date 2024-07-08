Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

This well-priced basket of Canadian stocks is perfect for a long-term TFSA investor.

Nicholas Dobroruka
Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Just because the Canadian stock market is near all-time highs doesn’t mean there aren’t any deals to be had. The TSX remains loaded with high-quality Canadian stocks trading at bargain prices. If you’re a long-term investor, now is not the time to be on the sidelines.

Maximizing returns in a TFSA

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has its limitations. The annual contribution is far lower than that of the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). However, withdrawals from a TFSA can be made anytime, completely tax-free. And, perhaps even more importantly, at least for the long-term investors, investment gains can compound and grow tax-free.

With that in mind, I’ve reviewed four top Canadian stocks that could be excellent long-term additions to a TFSA. All four stocks are also trading at a discount right now. 

Shopify

As it has been for many high-growth tech companies, it’s been a whirlwind ride for Shopify (TSX:SHOP)  in recent years. 

It wasn’t long ago that Shopify was Canada’s largest company, trading at a premium valuation. From a valuation perspective, shares today might not exactly be cheap in comparison to many other stocks on the TSX. However, I’d still argue that it’s priced as an opportunistic discount right now. With shares currently down more than 50% from all-time highs, there’s some value here to capture.

Shopify’s stock price has been gradually rising from its lows in 2022, making a case that the worst is behind it. 

If you can handle the volatility, now could be an excellent time to be investing in Shopify.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is another beaten-down growth stock that’s worth a look. Similar to Shopify, goeasy has been on the rise lately. 

The consumer-facing financial services provider is up about 60% over the past 12 months. That puts the growth stock down less than 20% from all-time highs. At the beginning of this year, that discount was close to 40%.

Don’t miss your chance to load up on this under-the-radar growth stock at a discounted price.

Bank of Montreal

There are more reasons than one to load up on Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) right now. Shares are trading at a discount, but the dividend alone is enough of a reason to have this $80 billion bank on your watch list.

Excluding dividends, shares of BMO have trailed the market’s returns this year and are down 20% from all-time highs.

One positive aspect of the recent pullback has been the increase in the dividend yield. At today’s stock price, the bank’s dividend yield is above 5%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

It’s not difficult to find a discount in the renewable energy space. The sector is loaded with market leaders trading at huge discounts and sky-high dividend yields.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a top choice if you’re looking for exposure to the beaten-down sector. The company has an international presence as well as a well-diversified portfolio of renewable energy investments. 

Shares have been on the decline since early 2021, as have many others in the sector. However, similar to BMO, the dividend yield has soared, and it is currently above 5%.

It may take time for the renewable energy sector to turn around, but there is plenty to be bullish about over the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

These Stocks Offering Over 6% Are My Top Picks for Immediate Income

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX energy stocks such as Tourmaline Oil pay shareholders a tasty dividend in 2024. Is the dividend stock a good…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Adam Othman

These two incredibly cheap Canadian energy stocks are too attractively priced to ignore right now.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks Set to Beat the TSX Index

| Joey Frenette

Consider Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) and another top energy stock closely in the second half of 2024.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Top TSX Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you ready to buy Enbridge stock? Here are three reasons why now, more than ever, this stock belongs in…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Worried About Market Volatility? 2 Energy Stocks to Slay the Rollercoaster

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and another top energy stock that could be a huge value play for investors.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Lock In a 10.5% Dividend Yield With This Small-Cap Energy Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Alvopetro is a small-cap energy stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield of 10.5% in July 2024. Is the…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Energy Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for growth at a great price? These three cheap energy stocks offer that, along with stellar dividends!

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

| Puja Tayal

The energy sector outperformed the market. However, within the sector, there is a stock to buy and a stock to…

Read more »