Member Login
Home » Investing » Up 42%, Is Now the Time to Buy WELL Health Stock?

Up 42%, Is Now the Time to Buy WELL Health Stock?

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) stock is now up by 42% in the last year, but more growth could be on the way.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Nurse talks with a teenager about medication

Source: Getty Images

Despite its strong performance and growth potential, WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) stock is considered undervalued by analysts. In fact, shares are already up for the telehealth stock by 42% from 52-week lows. So, let’s get into whether now is the time to buy.

What happened?

Shares of WELL Health Technologies have been climbing recently due to several positive developments. WELL Health reported record quarterly revenues of $231.6 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, alongside an increase in annual revenue guidance to between $960 and $980 million. This strong financial performance has bolstered investor confidence.

The company has improved its profit margins and achieved positive earnings per share. This reflects effective cost management and growth through both organic means and acquisitions. WELL Health’s acquisitions, including CRH Medical, have significantly boosted its revenue and free cash flow, supporting further growth initiatives.

The company has also raised its annual revenue guidance for 2024 to between $960 and $980 million, reflecting continued confidence in its growth trajectory. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter was $28.3 million, an increase of 6% year over year. Upcoming estimates for Q2 2024 include expected earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. WELL Health’s next earnings report is anticipated on Aug. 8, 2024.

What’s the issue?

So, why aren’t shares surging? The top issue for WELL Health, according to analysts, is the company’s recent financial performance and cost management. Specifically, analysts have noted concerns regarding the impact of the acquisition of MCI clinics and the large Winnipeg clinic, which have led to lower margins and higher operating costs. This has caused some analysts to lower their earnings guidance for FY24.

However, despite these challenges, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s long-term growth potential due to its focus on leveraging artificial intelligence and proprietary data for future opportunities, as well as its efforts to reduce debt and improve financial stability through free cash flow.

In fact, WELL Health is at the forefront of the digital transformation in the healthcare sector. The company has invested heavily in artificial intelligence and proprietary data technologies, which are anticipated to drive future growth and improve healthcare delivery. Its focus on digitizing healthcare processes and addressing market fragmentation positions it well to capitalize on industry trends.

What’s more, the company has made significant strides in improving its profit margins and financial stability. Recent reports highlight a reduction in operating losses and an increase in adjusted EBITDA. These financial improvements are expected to continue, with analysts projecting a narrowing of losses and an increase in cash flows.

Bottom line

Overall, WELL Health stock is considered undervalued by analysts. It trades at a low price-to-sales ratio compared to its peers. Analysts predict that the stock could more than double in the next 12 months. This should provide substantial upside potential for investors. So, with shares on the rise, consider it on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

Is the Worst Over for BlackBerry Stock?

| Puja Tayal

BlackBerry stock has been burning investors' money for the last four years. Is the worst over for this stock? Here…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

1 Super Tech Stock (Besides NVIDIA) to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX super tech stock could deliver comparable or far better returns than the AI king across the border.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

These Booming AI Stocks Also Pay Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These AI stocks may already be enjoying some growth, but there continues to be opportunities with a dividend to boot!

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Where Did Shopify Stock Go Wrong?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock may remain on investor radars, but not necessarily in their portfolios. So, what happened?

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 5 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Five Canadian stocks are suitable and profitable investment options for first-timers in 2024.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

If You Like Nvidia, Then You Will Love These 2 Hot AI Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you ready to go beyond just Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock? These companies still provide investors with plenty of room to…

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Tech Stocks

Shopify: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into some of the catalysts and headwinds facing Shopify (TSX:SHOP), and whether this company can get back on…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2024

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy underlying businesses and high growth prospects, I expect these three TSX stocks to deliver superior returns.

Read more »