Prediction: These 2 Canadian Bank Stocks Are Next in Line to Pop

These two Canadian banks are climbing, but still have so much more room to run. And with the highest dividend yields around, it’s time to buy!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
When it comes to predictability, Canadian banks hold that in spades. Certainly, it’s predictable that the stocks will likely fall during periods of economic uncertainty. However, those stocks are also predictable in that they rise as soon as the markets start to recover as well.

And that’s already been the case for many Canadian banks, and yet these two still have more room to run. So let’s get into why I believe that Canadian banks Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) are the next banks to burst upwards.

CIBC

First up is CIBC stock. Analysts believe that CIBC is well-positioned to see a rise in its share price due to several factors, including a lower key interest rate, which generally boosts demand for mortgages and loans. This increased demand can lead to higher interest income for the bank, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

In particular, analysts see potential in CIBC stock thanks to the bank’s conservative lending practices and focus on high-quality assets. This makes it a resilient choice amidst economic fluctuations.

And yet, CIBC is currently trading at a relatively low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio compared to its historical averages and that of its peers. Plus, it has demonstrated stable financial performance over the years, with consistent revenue and earnings growth. Add in that the company has been focusing on expanding its presence in the U.S. market, which provides additional growth opportunities, and it’s a great buy.

Then, of course, CIBC offers a robust dividend yield, which is attractive for income-seeking investors. The bank has a history of maintaining and growing its dividend payments, providing a reliable income stream. As of now, CIBC’s dividend yield is around 5.5%, which is higher than that of many of its peers.

BMO 

Then we have BMO stock, another company set up for success. Analysts have a positive outlook on BMO, largely due to its diversified revenue base and strategic acquisitions. The acquisition of Bank of the West is particularly noteworthy, as it not only enhances BMO’s presence in the U.S. but also brings about significant synergies expected to boost earnings by $1 billion. This acquisition diversifies BMO’s operations and provides a cushion against economic downturns in any single market.

Now, BMO has a strong presence not only in Canada but also in the United States, particularly after its acquisition of Bank of the West. This diversification helps the bank mitigate risks associated with economic downturns in any single market. The U.S. operations provide a significant boost to its revenue, making BMO less vulnerable to local economic fluctuations.

And yet again, the company has a strong dividend and valuation. BMO has consistently delivered solid financial results, with robust earnings and a strong balance sheet. The bank has a track record of paying regular and growing dividends, reflecting its strong profitability and commitment to returning capital to shareholders – currently at 5.4% for investors seeking growth and dividend income. And with earnings around the corner for these two stocks, now is certainly a time to buy!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

