TFSA Income: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Hold for a Lifetime

Looking for passive income that lasts? These three dividend stocks offer some of the best long-term growth opportunities, and dividends to boot!

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an excellent vehicle for creating passive income. All dividends, capital gains, and interest earned within a TFSA are tax-free. Since the income generated within a TFSA is not taxed, you can reinvest the full amount of dividends received, leading to greater compounding effects.

What’s more, TFSAs offer a high level of flexibility. You can withdraw funds at any time without penalties or tax implications, and any amount withdrawn can be re-contributed in future years. But, where to invest?

Today, we’re going to go over three Canadian dividend stocks. Ones that investors can hold for a lifetime.

goeasy

First we have goeasy (TSX:GSY), a leading provider of non-prime leasing and lending services. The company has a track record of consistent dividend payments coupled with impressive growth. As of the latest data, goeasy stock offers a dividend yield of around 2.7%, which is attractive for income-focused investors.

One of the most appealing aspects of goeasy is its commitment to dividend growth. Over the past five years, the company has significantly increased its dividend payouts, reflecting its strong earnings and cash flow generation. This trend is expected to continue, providing investors with rising income over time.

Goeasy has demonstrated robust financial performance with steady revenue and earnings growth. The company’s focus on expanding its loan portfolio while maintaining strong credit quality has resulted in impressive profitability. What’s more, the company’s market position in the non-prime lending sector provides it with a unique competitive advantage. Therefore, goeasy stock’s ability to cater to an underserved market segment bodes well for its long-term growth prospects.

Timbercreek

Next up we have Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF), with an insanely high 9.5% dividend yield for the structured financing solutions company. The stock has a history of providing consistent monthly dividend payments, which is ideal for income-focused investors who appreciate regular cash flow. The company’s disciplined approach to managing its portfolio of mortgage investments ensures a stable income stream.

Timbercreek’s portfolio consists of high-quality, income-generating real estate assets. The company’s focus on short-duration, conservatively underwritten mortgages provides a strong foundation for its dividend payments.

What’s more, Timbercreek employs robust risk management practices, including conservative loan-to-value ratios and a diversified portfolio, which mitigates potential risks and ensures the stability of its dividend payments.

Scotiabank

Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), commonly known as Scotiabank, is one of Canada’s Big Five banks and has a long history of paying dividends. With a current dividend yield of around 6.8%, BNS is a reliable choice for dividend investors.

Despite the challenges faced by the banking sector, Scotiabank has consistently delivered strong financial results. The bank’s diversified business operations, spanning Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean, provide a solid revenue base. Scotiabank’s strategic focus on international markets, particularly in these Pacific Alliance countries, offers significant growth opportunities. These markets are expected to deliver higher growth rates compared to the mature Canadian market.

Scotiabank’s dividends are well-supported by its earnings and strong capital position. The bank’s prudent approach to capital management ensures that it can sustain its dividend payments even during economic downturns.

Bottom line

Altogether, these three are strong Canadian dividend stocks that can significantly enhance your TFSA portfolio. Their attractive yields, strong financial performance, and commitment to dividend growth make them compelling choices for investors looking to generate passive income. By leveraging the tax-free benefits of a TFSA, you can maximize your returns and enjoy a steady stream of income for years to come.