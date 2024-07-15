Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Treasures: 2 Undervalued Software Stocks to Watch

Tech Treasures: 2 Undervalued Software Stocks to Watch

These two software stocks have a bright future, according to analysts, and a bright present for investors getting in on the undervalued stocks.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to tech stocks, it can be incredibly hard to find stocks that are undervalued. In fact, it’s nearly next to impossible. But that doesn’t mean it is impossible.

In fact, analysts believe these two software stocks offer plenty of value. And that they are indeed undervalued at these levels. So let’s look at CAE (TSX:CAE) and Coveo Solutions (TSX:CVO), two software stocks investors should watch.

CAE stock

CAE Inc. is a leader in simulation and modelling technologies, primarily serving the civil aviation and defence sectors. The company provides integrated training solutions, including flight simulators, training services, and other technologies. These are designed to enhance the safety and efficiency of operations. Founded in 1947, CAE has established a robust market presence with over 160 training locations worldwide. 

Analysts consider it undervalued due to its strong market position, innovative capabilities, and long-term growth prospects. Despite recent market fluctuations, CAE has consistently demonstrated strong financial performance. For example, its recent quarterly earnings showed a revenue increase of 17% year-over-year, reaching $1.02 billion. 

The company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) also grew by 21%. This reflects its operational efficiency and robust demand for its simulation products. Analysts forecast continued growth as global aviation recovers and defence spending increases. Over the next fiscal year, analysts project EPS growth of 15%.

CAE’s innovative capabilities and comprehensive training solutions position it well for continued growth. The company is leveraging advancements in digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its training offerings. As the aviation industry rebounds and defence budgets expand, CAE is expected to see sustained demand for its products and services.

Coveo

Coveo Solutions specializes in AI-powered search and recommendation solutions, making it a pure-play software stock with significant growth potential. The company’s platform integrates machine learning, AI, and data analytics to deliver personalized search results and recommendations across various industries. This includes e-commerce, service, and workplace applications. Founded in 2005, Coveo has gained recognition for its innovative solutions and strong market presence.

Analysts highlight Coveo as undervalued due to its cutting-edge technology and expanding market presence. The company’s latest earnings report showcased a 28% increase in revenue year-over-year, totalling $28 million. Additionally, Coveo’s recurring revenue, a critical metric for software companies, grew by 33%, indicating strong customer retention and acquisitions. With a gross margin of 76%, the company shows excellent profitability potential. Analysts are bullish on Coveo’s future, forecasting 25% annual revenue growth over the next three years. This is being driven by increasing adoption of AI-driven solutions across various industries.

In fact, Coveo is poised for significant growth as businesses continue to embrace AI and data-driven technologies. The company’s focus on enhancing the user experience through personalized search and recommendations aligns with market trends towards more intelligent and efficient digital interactions. Coveo’s expanding product portfolio and strategic partnerships further bolster its market position. This makes it a compelling investment in the tech sector.

Bottom line

CAE and Coveo Solutions represent compelling investment opportunities in the tech sector due to their strong financial performance, innovative capabilities, and promising growth prospects. CAE’s leadership in simulation and training solutions, coupled with the recovery in aviation and defence markets, positions it for continued success. Meanwhile, Coveo’s AI-driven search and recommendations platform aligns with the growing demand for intelligent digital solutions, supporting its robust growth outlook. So for investors looking towards long-term growth, keep an eye on these two software stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks I’d Buy in July 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why quality growth stocks such as Datadog should help you deliver outsized gains in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Celestica Stock Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock has seen shares surge by 289% in the last year alone! But is growth over? Or could…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for 10 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth prospects and discounted valuations, these two growth stocks could deliver multi-fold returns in the long run.

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Dividend Stocks

3 Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, there are stocks roaring upwards in the last year, but these three can claim doing it for decades.

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in C3.ai Stock in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for growth from our neighbours to the south? This tech stock has it, but how can Canadians…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy in July: Passive-Income Plays or Growth Stocks?

| Puja Tayal

Will July mark the beginning of an economic recovery? Should you consider investing in passive income or growth stocks ahead…

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

This is the Best AI Stock to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to AI stocks, Nvidia stock should jump to mind. But don't forget about the absolute dominance of…

Read more »

Choose a path
Tech Stocks

BB Stock’s Dismal Earnings: I’ll Stay Away

| Andrew Button

BlackBerry Inc (TSX:BB) stock crashed after earnings. Here's why I'm still staying away.

Read more »