Here Are My Top 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

These five top stocks have performed so well, and yet remain completely undervalued for investors to consider today.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

In a market environment marked by volatility and economic uncertainty, finding undervalued stocks that promise robust long-term returns can be a rewarding strategy. Today, we’re set to delve into five TSX-listed stocks that are currently undervalued and present compelling investment opportunities. So let’s look at Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), Loblaw Companies (TSX:L), Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), goeasy (TSX:GSY), and Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN).

CNR stock

CNR’s current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.3 times is significantly lower than the industry average of 26.4 times, indicating it is trading at a discount compared to its peers. Despite macroeconomic pressures, CNR has maintained strong operational efficiency with a high return on equity of 27.1%.

Plus, the company’s consistent dividend payouts and strategic investments in infrastructure, such as the net-zero target by 2050, further enhance its appeal to long-term investors. And as one of North America’s leading railway companies, CNR’s extensive network and critical role in freight transportation provide it with a solid competitive advantage. 

The recent dip in stock price, due to short-term challenges, offers a buying opportunity given the company’s long-term growth prospects. So certainly consider this stock a buy.

Loblaw stock

Despite its robust market position and operational efficiency, Loblaw’s stock is trading at attractive valuations. The company’s strong presence in the Canadian grocery retail market and its diversified product portfolio make it a reliable investment during economic downturns.

In fact, Loblaw Companies has shown consistent revenue growth and solid financial health, with recent quarterly revenue of $13.5 billion, up 4% year-over-year. Its strategic focus on expanding digital capabilities and streamlining operations positions it well for future growth. So now, with a dividend yield at 1.2%, it’s a strong stock for growth and income.

goeasy stock

There have been a few reasons for goeasy stock seeing a shaky share price, including a new leadership change. Yet goeasy has demonstrated robust earnings growth, with a 19% increase in revenue and a 7% rise in net income in its latest quarterly report. The company’s leadership in the non-prime lending market in Canada provides it with a significant competitive edge.

The company’s expansion into new product offerings and geographical markets underpins its growth strategy. Despite its strong financial performance, goeasy’s stock is undervalued, offering a compelling entry point for investors. And with a dividend yield at 2.6%, it’s another to consider.

AQN stock

Then we have AQN stock, with a renewed focus. AQN’s focus on renewable energy projects aligns with global trends towards sustainability. The renewable energy and utility company’s steady revenue growth and solid dividend yield enhance its attractiveness as a long-term investment.

AQN’s stock price stability, despite its strong financials and growth initiatives, suggests it is undervalued price compared to its future potential. The company’s strategic investments in renewable energy projects are likely to yield substantial returns as the world shifts towards greener energy solutions.

Aritzia

Finally, Aritzia’s Q1 2025 results revealed an 8% increase in net revenue to $499 million. This growth was driven by a 13% increase in U.S. net revenue, supported by new and repositioned boutiques and growing brand awareness. Gross profit saw a substantial 22% rise, with a margin improvement of 510 basis points to 44%.

The clothing retailer’s ongoing expansion of its boutique network, particularly in the United States, is expected to drive long-term revenue growth. Aritzia plans to open eight new boutiques in fiscal 2024 – six of them now slated for the second half of the fiscal year. This expansion strategy, coupled with efforts to optimize inventory levels, positions Aritzia for potential recovery and growth in the coming quarters.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in goeasy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

