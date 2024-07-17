Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

Retirees can rely on these dividend stocks for steady passive income and high yields.

Sneha Nahata
Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
alcohol

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend-paying stocks with high yields are a great source of passive income post-retirement. Besides providing regular income, dividend stocks also have the potential to offer decent capital gains over time and act as a hedge against inflation. However, dividend payments are not guaranteed. Thus, retirees should focus on high-quality, dividend-paying companies with a solid payout history and a growing earnings base.

The TSX has several fundamentally strong dividend stocks with high yields, reliable payment histories, resilient business models, and a growing earnings base to support future payouts.

With this backdrop, here are two Canadian stocks retirees could consider buying in July. These dividend stocks offer at least a 7% yield.  

BCE

With an attractive yield of 8.9% based on the current closing price of $45.03, BCE (TSX:BCE) is one of the top high-yield dividend stocks retirees could consider buying in July. BCE is known for rewarding its shareholders with higher dividend payments. The company announced a 3.1% increase in its dividends for 2024. Overall, it has raised its dividends for 16 consecutive years, which shows the resiliency of its payouts and management’s commitment to enhancing shareholders’ value.

BCE provides telecommunication services that are deemed essential for the economy. This provides stability to its operations, financials, and payouts.

While BCE is witnessing a heightened competitive environment, it is leveraging its leading broadband networks and products to enhance its user base, supporting its earnings and dividend distributions. Moreover, the company is focused on improving efficiency via cost reduction measures, which will position it well to boost earnings and drive higher dividend payouts in the upcoming years.

In addition, BCE’s efforts to capitalize on new high-growth areas such as digital transformation, and cloud and security services augur well for growth and dividend payments.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another compelling high-yield dividend stock retirees could consider for dependable passive income. This energy infrastructure giant is famous for its stellar dividend growth history, high yield, resilient business model, and ability to grow earnings and distributable cash flows (DCF) in all market conditions.

For instance, this Canadian energy infrastructure giant has paid dividends for 69 years and increased it for 29 consecutive years at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10%. Besides higher payouts, it offers a lucrative yield of 7.4%, based on the market price of $49.22 as of July 16.

The company’s diversified revenue stream, power-purchase agreements, and long-term contracts position it well to consistently grow its DCF per share, supporting its dividend payouts. Further, Enbridge’s investments in conventional and renewable energy assets will likely expand its earnings base and help capitalize on future energy demand. Moreover, Enbridge’s solid balance sheet and focus on growth opportunities, including strategic acquisitions, will likely enhance its cash flows, thus supporting higher dividend payments.

It’s worth noting that Enbridge could increase its dividends at a low- to mid-single-digit rate in the long term as its earnings per share and DCF per share are projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5%. Further, Enbridge’s payouts are well-covered and sustainable in the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

CPP Benefits Not Enough? This Top Dividend Stock Can Help Fund Your Retirement

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) have funded many a retirement.

Read more »

A steel grain silo storage tank with solar panel in a yellow canola field in bloom in Alberta, Canada.
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Once at triple-digit prices, Nutrien stock (TSX:NTR) now offers a steal of a deal for long-term growth as well as…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Set and Forget: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Create $1,000 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 10 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge operates a low-risk business that has allowed the TSX dividend giant to raise its payout by 10% annually since…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $106 Per Month Tax Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Holding quality, high-yield dividend stocks such as Freehold Royalties in a TFSA can help you earn tax-free income for life.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn a TFSA Paycheque Every Month and Pay No Taxes on it

| Andrew Button

Stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN) pay you monthly. You can also earn monthly dividends through portfolio diversification.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Superstar I’d Buy Over TD Bank Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD (TSX:TD) stock may look undervalued, but there are reasons for the price drop. Meanwhile, this dividend superstar has more…

Read more »

A steel grain silo storage tank with solar panel in a yellow canola field in bloom in Alberta, Canada.
Dividend Stocks

Down by 26.77%: Now Might Be the Perfect Time to Buy Nutrien Stock

| Adam Othman

This TSX stock has seen share prices fall by over 26% from its 52-week highs, but it might be the…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now With $7,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two relatively cheap cash cows are no-brainer buys for investors with $7,000 to invest.

Read more »