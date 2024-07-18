Check Out This Soaring Stock, Up 29% From 52-Week Lows, With More Gains Likely to Come

Member Login
This top tech stock is now up 29% from lows, but still down 12% in the last year. And it now has a very promising future ahead.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
|
Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to growth stocks, more is of course always better. But there’s little we can do to actually guarantee that. Yet while there are no guarantees in the markets, there are certainly companies that offer a far better chance among growth stocks.

One such company offering that chance is Kinaxis (TSX:KXS). Kinaxis stock is up 29% from 52-week lows, edging slowly higher towards its all-time highs. So, let’s look at why, and why more is on the way.

About Kinaxis

Investing in Kinaxis offers exposure to a company with a strong track record of financial performance, positive analyst sentiment, continuous innovation, and strategic leadership moves. While the stock has seen a rise, the potential for further growth makes it a worthwhile consideration for investors looking to capitalize on its strengths in the supply chain management sector.

Kinaxis has consistently demonstrated strong financial results, which have contributed to its rising share price. In their most recent earnings report, Kinaxis reported revenue of $160.9 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $158.3 million. Earnings per share (EPS) also beat expectations, coming in at $0.36 compared to the anticipated $0.30. This solid financial performance highlights the company’s ability to generate growth and profitability, making it an attractive investment.

Kinaxis continues to innovate in the supply chain management sector, unveiling new product innovations that enhance their end-to-end supply chain orchestration solutions. This focus on innovation helps Kinaxis maintain its competitive edge and meet the evolving needs of its customers, which is crucial for sustained growth.

Valuations

Now let’s get a bit more technical. Kinaxis recently crossed above its 50-day moving average of $150.87, a key technical indicator that often signals a bullish trend and attracts more buyers. The stock’s ability to maintain momentum and surpass important technical levels can build investor confidence and drive further price increases.

Furthermore, recent insider transactions indicate confidence in the company’s future. Significant insider buying and selling activities can often provide insights into a company’s potential growth and value.

And yet during all this, the company has traded down 12% in the last year, despite holding a stable 3.4% profit margin and needing just 11% of its equity to cover all debts. The company is just a powerhouse of strength, and yet KXS remains down compared to all-time highs.

Bottom line

Investors should consider buying Kinaxis stock on the TSX due to its robust financial performance, favourable analyst ratings, and continuous innovation in supply chain management. The company reported strong earnings and revenue figures, surpassing market expectations, which underscores its growth potential. 

Analysts maintain a positive outlook, forecasting significant upside for the stock. Additionally, Kinaxis has been proactive with strategic acquisitions and leadership changes, further solidifying its market position. The stock’s recent technical performance, crossing above key moving averages, also signals a bullish trend, making it a compelling investment opportunity. So, shares may be up 29%, but continue to have far more room to run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Kinaxis. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

