Why Shares of Stelco Stock Surged 78% This Week

Why Shares of Stelco Stock Surged 78% This Week

Stelco stock (TSX:STLC) surged this week on news from the company that it would be bought up. And there’s still room for gains.

Canadian investors may have noticed a surge in share price of steel-maker Stelco Holdings (TSX:STLC) this week. In fact, it was a whopper. Stelco stock jumped by 78% in a day. So, what was the news that did it? Let’s look at the reason, and why it’s happening beyond Stelco stock.

What happened

On July 15, 2024, the Canadian steelmaker Stelco Holdings Inc. experienced a significant surge in its stock price following the announcement of its acquisition by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a prominent steel manufacturer based in Ohio. This $3.4 billion deal marks a major milestone for the Hamilton-based Stelco, propelling its stock to new heights on the TSX.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. agreed to purchase all issued and outstanding common shares of Stelco for $70 per share, a substantial premium reflecting the market’s positive outlook on the transaction. This acquisition is set to close in the fourth quarter of 2024 and will result in Stelco’s continued operation under the Cleveland-Cliffs umbrella while retaining its headquarters in Hamilton, Ontario. Moreover, Stelco will maintain significant employment levels in Canada, including Canadian management.

The acquisition by Cleveland-Cliffs should create synergies that will bolster Stelco’s market position. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves emphasized that the acquisition extends the company’s geographic reach into Canada. This is seen as a business friendly environment. This integration is anticipated to generate $120 million in annual savings, further strengthening Stelco’s profitability and operational efficiency.

The market’s reaction to the acquisition was overwhelmingly positive, with Stelco’s stock price jumping significantly. Analysts and industry experts view this as a logical progression in the steel industry. This has seen a trend of mergers and acquisitions to consolidate resources and combat competitive pressures, particularly from cheap imports from China.

Why the buy?

The steel industry is witnessing consolidation to combat competitive pressures from cheap imports, especially from China. Stelco’s integration into Cleveland-Cliffs positions it advantageously within a larger, more resilient entity capable of navigating these market challenges effectively.

What’s more, this is not Stelco’s first experience with foreign ownership. The company was acquired by U.S. Steel in 2007, just before the Global Financial Crisis, which led to a challenging period culminating in creditor protection in 2014. However, under Kestenbaum’s leadership since 2017, Stelco has not only recovered but thrived, positioning itself as a profitable and cost-efficient entity.

After all, Stelco’s recent financial performance has been robust. The company reported Q1 2024 revenue of $746 million, a 9% increase from Q1 2023 and a 22% rise from Q4 2023. Operating income surged to $121 million, marking a 572% increase year-over-year. Additionally, Stelco achieved an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $153 million, reflecting a 135% rise from the previous year. 

Bottom line

The acquisition of Stelco Holdings by Cleveland-Cliffs represents a significant development in the steel industry. It also marks a successful turnaround for the historic Hamilton-based company. The deal’s positive reception in the market reflects confidence in the strategic vision of both companies and their ability to navigate the complexities of the industry. As Stelco integrates into Cleveland-Cliffs, stakeholders can expect a strengthened position in the market. And this should ensure continued growth and stability for the future.

