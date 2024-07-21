1 Magnificent Dividend Stock That’s Down 10% and Trading at a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation

Member Login
This dividend stock may be down around 10%, but there is a huge future opportunity for those wanting growth as well as a 5.35% dividend.

dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to value, it can be hard to get it all. Investors want future growth while also getting their hands on current passive income. And that’s why dividend stocks are such a focus. What’s more, undervalued dividend stocks.

Yet among them all, Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is currently trading at a valuation that could be considered a once-in-a-decade opportunity for dividend-focused investors. Down approximately 10% over the past year, DIR.UN presents a compelling case for those seeking stable income and long-term growth.

Why buy now?

There have been challenges, and we’ll get to those, but first, let’s discuss why investors should consider DIR stock right now. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) boasts a dividend yield of around 5.35%, which is highly attractive in the current market environment. The REIT has consistently paid monthly distributions, providing reliable income to its investors. With a history of steady dividend payments and potential for growth, DIR is a prime candidate for income-focused portfolios.

Over the past year, Dream Industrial has made strategic acquisitions that significantly enhance its portfolio. The acquisition of Summit Industrial Income REIT for $5.9 billion and a 150,000-square-foot income-producing property in Brampton are noteworthy. These acquisitions not only expand the REIT’s footprint but also diversify its revenue streams, positioning it well for future growth.

Plus, Dream Industrial manages a diversified portfolio of 322 industrial assets across key markets in Canada, Europe, and the U.S., totalling approximately 70.6 million square feet. This geographical and asset-type diversification helps mitigate risks and enhances stability, making it a resilient choice for investors.

Overcoming the issues

The REIT faces some challenges, such as shareholder dilution due to recent equity offerings and a transition in leadership with Alexander Sannikov taking over as chief executive officer. These factors are overshadowed by its strategic growth initiatives and solid fundamentals. The market’s reaction to these changes has contributed to the stock’s recent decline, creating an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

However, the REIT has demonstrated strong financial performance, with significant increases in net rental income. For instance, in Q1 2024, Dream Industrial reported net rental income of $85.9 million. That was a 5.4% year-over-year increase, driven by robust performance in key markets. This financial strength supports the sustainability and potential growth of its dividend.

What’s more, DIR is trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.03. This is considered low compared to industry peers. This suggests that the stock is undervalued relative to its earnings potential. Analysts have set a price target of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of approximately 21% from current levels.

Bottom line

Dream Industrial REIT represents a unique investment opportunity with its high dividend yield, strategic acquisitions, diversified and high-quality portfolio, and strong financial performance. Despite the stock being down 10% over the past year, its current valuation offers a rare chance to invest in a top-tier REIT at a significant discount. For investors seeking a blend of stable income and growth potential, DIR.UN stands out as a magnificent dividend stock trading at a once-in-a-decade valuation.

