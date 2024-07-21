Member Login
Home » Investing » RRSP Must-Haves: 2 Canadian Stocks to Secure Your Future

RRSP Must-Haves: 2 Canadian Stocks to Secure Your Future

The TSX’s dividend pioneer and first Dividend King are must-haves in an RRSP to ensure financial security in retirement.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day

Source: Getty Images

Pensions such as the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) are lifetime financial supports but are partial replacements to the pre-retirement income. However, the Canadian government introduced retirement accounts to motivate people to prepare, save, and live comfortably in their golden years.

The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is a valuable investment vehicle to secure your financial future. You can develop a regular savings habit once you start contributing. Also, it’s not true that you need a sizable sum to invest in income-producing assets to hold in an RRSP.

Most RRSP users elect to invest in dividend stocks because of the higher potential to earn money. Also, risk-averse investors saving for retirement will choose only Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) as anchors in their RRSPs.

The big bank stock is Canada’s dividend pioneer, while the utility stock is TSX’s first Dividend King. Their dividend yields are not the highest in the market, but they should be sustainable and safe for decades.

Dividend pioneer

BMO is Canada’s oldest financial institution (established in 1817) and the third-largest bank today. This $86.12 billion lender started paying dividends in 1829. The 194-year dividend track record is longer than the current life expectancy of 83.11 years in Canada. At $118.60 per share, the dividend yield is 5.25%.

On February 1, 2023, BMO completed the acquisition of Bank of the West in the U.S., and by year-end, it completed the integration into its operating systems. As of this writing, BMO has a footprint in 32 states and boasts a strong position in three of the top five U.S. markets.

Last month, Fitch Ratings affirmed its stable rating outlook for BMO. The key rating drivers include the strong Canadian franchise and sizeable U.S. operations. The ratings agency believes the big bank’s profile is highly weighted by its market position and business model.

In the first half of fiscal 2024 (six months ended April 30, 2024), BMO’s reported net income climbed 171.77% year over year to $3.16 billion. “We continue to position the bank for long-term growth,” said Darryl White, chief executive officer of BMO Financial Group.

Dividend King

A Dividend King like Canadian Utilities is a no-brainer buy for long-term investors. This $6.26 billion utility and energy infrastructure company grows its dividends in tandem with earnings growth. The utility stock earned its royalty two years ago; the dividend-growth streak is 52 years and counting. At $30.21 per share, you can partake in the 5.93% dividend.

The highly contracted and regulated earnings base forms the foundation for continued dividend growth. From 2024 to 2026, Canadian Utilities will invest $4.6 billion to $5 billion in regulated utilities. The capital investment should increase earnings and cash flows immensely in the ensuing quarters and create long-term shareholder value.

Limit and contribution deadline

For 2024, the annual RRSP limit is $31.560 or 18% of your earned income in 2023, whichever is lower. March 1, 2025, is the deadline for the tax year 2024. You can claim tax deductions on RRSP contributions made on or before the prescribed deadline.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge, TD Bank, and Telus, can help you earn $500 in monthly dividend payments.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: Canadian Stocks to Fuel Your Portfolio

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian dividend aristocrats are some of the top stocks on the TSX to buy now and hold…

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

This Undervalued Dividend Stock is Worth Buying Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want an undervalued dividend stock with long-term potential and a juicy yield? Here's an option you may regret not buying…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock I’m Buying Hand Over Fist in July Despite the Market’s Pessimism

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock is going through a rough patch, but don't let that count out all the growth we've…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Big Summer

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock and another darling that could be too cheap to ignore this summer.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Forget Fortis Stock: Buy This Magnificent Utilities Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for high dividends and returns? Then I'm sorry, but Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock probably isn't for you.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield (But Slightly Risky) Stocks to Keep Your Eye on

| Andrew Walker

Have these top TSX dividend stocks finally bottomed?

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy if They Fall a Bit

| Jitendra Parashar

Any near-term decline in these two top Canadian dividend stocks will make them look even more attractive.

Read more »