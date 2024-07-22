Member Login
Home » Investing » Sun Life Stock Is Paying $3.24 Per Share in Dividends: Time to Buy the Stock?

Sun Life Stock Is Paying $3.24 Per Share in Dividends: Time to Buy the Stock?

Sun Life (TSX:SLF) stock recently bumped its dividend upwards by 4%, creating even more value for investors today.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

For Canadian investors looking at both growth in returns and dividends this year, insurance companies were the place to look. Among them, Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) proved to be a top performer.

The financial services and insurance company now offers an annual dividend of $3.24 per share. It also offers returns of 13% from 52-week lows. So, with more room to run towards 52-week highs and trading at just 13.09 times earnings, is it time to buy Sun Life stock?

Strength in the numbers

Sun Life Financial presents a compelling investment opportunity due to its strong financial performance, attractive dividend yield, and strategic growth initiatives. The company’s solid capital position and proactive management strategies make it a reliable choice for investors seeking stable income and long-term growth potential.

Sun Life Financial reported a solid first quarter in 2024. The company achieved an underlying net income of $875 million, demonstrating resilience despite a 2% decline from the previous year. Reported net income increased by 1% to $818 million, reflecting the company’s effective cost management and operational efficiency. Additionally, Sun Life’s assets under management (AUM) reached $1.470 billion, an 8% increase from the previous year, underscoring the company’s strong growth trajectory in wealth and asset management.

Sun Life Financial offers a compelling dividend yield, which was recently increased from $0.78 to $0.81 per share. This 4% increase highlights the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders. The current dividend yield stands at approximately 4.68%, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors. Furthermore, the company’s robust capital position supports its ability to continue paying and potentially increasing dividends in the future.

More growth to come

Beyond current performance, more should be on the way. Sun Life has been proactive in its strategic initiatives, including the expansion of its asset management and insurance businesses. The recent sale of Sun Life U.K. and the end of the Public Health Emergency in the U.S. have provided the company with opportunities to refocus on core areas, leading to improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Additionally, Sun Life’s commitment to sustainable investing and advancing health and wellness initiatives aligns with long-term global trends, positioning the company for sustained growth. The company has launched various initiatives to improve client experiences and expand its digital capabilities. Notable examples include the introduction of a groundbreaking insurance solution tailored for Canadians living with diabetes, which offers a higher chance of approval and personalized care.

Bottom line

So, not only does Sun Life stock offer growth at a valuable price, but it also offers even more in the future. With a focus on healthcare and a commitment to growing its businesses and divesting when appropriate, it’s created a strong balance sheet.

Sun Life stock has, therefore, been able to grow its dividend while holding value for investors. It currently trades at just 1.46 times sales and 1.67 times book value. With a strong 10.12% profit margin and only 40% of equity needed to cover its debts, it’s a solid stock, especially when it comes to dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Pension

| Andrew Button

If you hold dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) in a TFSA, you'll take home more income than if you'd…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their consistent performances, healthy growth prospects and solid cash flows, these three dividend stocks are excellent buys for the…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

The Bullish Market Left These 3 Stocks Behind, But They’re Buys Right Now

| Andrew Button

The bullish market left Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock behind.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

| Puja Tayal

I have identified two ultra-high-yield stocks that have fallen to their lows despite strong fundamentals because of sector weakness.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Under $50 New Investors Can Confidently Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking for strong stocks can be a bit overwhelmed with options. Which is why today we're looking at these…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Cash Kings: 3 TSX Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Sneha Nahata

These monthly dividend stocks offer steady and predictable income and high yields, making them attractive to investors seeking regular cash…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have been consistently paying and growing dividends for years, making them safe investments to earn passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Meta Is Now a Dividend Stock, but This TSX Stock Is a Better Buy

| Andrew Button

TSX dividend stock Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) has a higher yield than Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

Read more »