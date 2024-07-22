Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Bullish Market Left These 3 Stocks Behind, But They’re Buys Right Now

The Bullish Market Left These 3 Stocks Behind, But They’re Buys Right Now

The bullish market left Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock behind.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
A bull outlined against a field

Image source: Getty Images.

We are currently in the middle of a bullish market that has lifted many stocks. Tech stocks have benefitted the most, while other stocks have benefited to a lesser extent. For the most part, the markets as a whole have risen, with the TSX Index, in particular, being up 10.3% over the last year.

However, this rising tide has definitely not lifted all boats. For one reason or another, individual stocks have gotten lost in the shuffle. In some cases, it is due to real, persistent issues; in other cases, it is due to unjustified pessimism. In this article, I will explore three stocks that the bullish market left behind but may nevertheless be good buys today.

Air Canada

Air Canada (TSX:AC) is an airline stock that the market left behind long ago. The stock had been trending upward for over a decade, but in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and AC stock crashed 71.52% from top to bottom. The stock’s current price ($17.07) is closer to the COVID-19 era lows than to the previous highs. However, the business performance today is much closer to that seen in 2019 than the performance observed in the disaster years of 2020 and 2021.

In 2020, Air Canada lost $4 billion. It lost several billion more in 2021. Today, it does over $2 billion in annual profit. As a result of the low stock price and relatively high earnings, AC has just a 2.92 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio today. Definitely a TSX stock worth considering.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is another stock that has lagged the market over the last five years. Unlike Air Canada, it is not actually down over that period, but it’s only up about 5%. The big problems for Air Canada started in 2022. That year, the company announced that it was trying to buy out the U.S. regional bank First Horizon. In 2023, the bank’s First Horizon deal was scuttled due to money-laundering concerns.

Things really got intense this year. In 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that TD Bank’s deal was scuttled due to fentanyl-related money laundering. The bank itself later revealed that it had booked $615 million in charges related to upcoming fines. This was certainly all very bad news, but as a result, TD is now one of the cheapest North American money centre banks, trading at 9.5 times earnings. If the fines really spiral out of control, then maybe my thesis could get busted, but I think the current issues will blow over.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a Canadian pipeline stock that has barely risen over the last five years. Its dividend has risen over the last five years, which has resulted in a 7.3% dividend yield. Enbridge recently managed to get its dividend payout ratio below 100%. That’s a distinction it hadn’t held in some time. It could benefit from a Trump victory in the upcoming U.S. election because Trump is generally very pipeline-friendly. The company is a vital component of North America’s energy infrastructure, transporting 30% of the continent’s crude and 75% of Ontario’s natural gas. It isn’t going anywhere.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

| Puja Tayal

I have identified two ultra-high-yield stocks that have fallen to their lows despite strong fundamentals because of sector weakness.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Under $50 New Investors Can Confidently Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking for strong stocks can be a bit overwhelmed with options. Which is why today we're looking at these…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Cash Kings: 3 TSX Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Sneha Nahata

These monthly dividend stocks offer steady and predictable income and high yields, making them attractive to investors seeking regular cash…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have been consistently paying and growing dividends for years, making them safe investments to earn passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Meta Is Now a Dividend Stock, but This TSX Stock Is a Better Buy

| Andrew Button

TSX dividend stock Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) has a higher yield than Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for income that lasts right through retirement? These three TSX stocks are the best to make your retirement dreams…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy in August: Passive-Income or Growth Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With a steady mix of passive-income and growth stocks, investors can create a prime portfolio even during market volatility.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

3 Defensive TSX Stocks for Lower-Risk Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

These three TSX stocks are all high-quality companies with defensive businesses, making them ideal for low-risk investors.

Read more »