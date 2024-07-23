5.42% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding it for Decades

There aren’t many real estate companies that I would invest in these days, but with a stronger outlook, this could be one of them.

First Capital Realty REIT (TSX:FCR.UN) is a prominent real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in urban retail properties across Canada. With a strategic focus on high-quality assets, consistent financial performance, and attractive dividend yields, First Capital is a compelling investment for those seeking stable and growing returns.

But it gets better. The company’s attractive dividend is currently at 5.42%! So, let’s get into why this is a strong stock to keep buying up for decades.

The numbers

In the first quarter of 2024, First Capital reported solid financial results, reflecting the strength of its strategic initiatives and operational efficiency. The company achieved revenues of $182.89 million, surpassing analysts’ expectations and demonstrating robust growth despite challenging market conditions. This strong performance was underpinned by increased leasing activity and effective cost management, which contributed to a healthy bottom line.

Furthermore, First Capital’s portfolio optimization strategy is a key driver of its success. The REIT focuses on owning and managing urban properties in prime locations with strong demographics. Recent strategic moves, such as the $300 million offering of senior unsecured debentures, have bolstered the company’s financial position and enabled further investments in high-quality assets. This approach ensures a balanced and diversified portfolio, enhancing long-term growth prospects and stability .

Better outlook

The Canadian mortgage and real estate markets should undergo significant changes over the next couple of years. The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) has revised its housing market forecast for 2024 and 2025, indicating a cautious outlook due to a combination of increased supply and hesitant buyers. Despite the anticipation of rate cuts, the market remained relatively quiet in the early part of 2024, with more properties available than expected due to a surge in seller activity .

Interest rates have been a critical factor influencing the mortgage and real estate markets. The Bank of Canada has been raising interest rates since early 2022 to combat inflation, which peaked at 8.1% and has since declined to around 2.7%. In June 2024, the Bank of Canada reduced the policy interest rate by 0.25%, bringing it down to 4.75%. This rate cut, the first in two years, is aimed at making borrowing cheaper and stimulating spending and investment .

Mortgage rates should continue declining gradually through 2024 and 2025. This would provide some relief to mortgage holders facing renewals at higher rates. It is estimated that over two million Canadians will renew their mortgages between 2024 and 2025. This could potentially see payments increase by 30% to 40%. This is due to higher interest rates compared to the historically low rates secured in 2020-2021.

Opportunities abound

Now, opportunities are endless, given the better outlook for companies like First Capital. Canadian mortgage and real estate markets face challenges. This is due to high interest rates and economic uncertainties, the gradual decline in rates and a more balanced market offer opportunities for both buyers and sellers.

Analysts agree, maintaining a positive outlook on First Capital, with several rating it as a “Moderate Buy.” The company’s focus on urban retail properties positions it well to capitalize on growth opportunities in the Canadian real estate market — especially combined with its disciplined approach to portfolio management. Furthermore, First Capital’s efforts to strengthen its credit profile and prioritize funds from operations (FFO) growth have garnered positive reactions from investors and analysts alike.

Meanwhile, First Capital offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 5.42%, making it an appealing choice for income-focused investors. The company has a consistent track record of dividend payments, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Despite market volatility, First Capital’s dividend yield remains robust, providing a reliable income stream for investors.

Bottom line

First Capital stands out as a strong investment choice for those seeking stable and growing returns. Its solid financial performance, strategic asset management, attractive dividend yield, and positive market position make it a reliable option for dividend-focused investors. With a commitment to maintaining a high-quality portfolio and delivering consistent returns, First Capital is well-positioned to continue providing value to its shareholders.