Could Docebo Stock Reach $200?

Could Docebo Stock Reach $200?

Down 55% from all-time highs, Docebo stock trades at a discount to consensus price target estimates in 2024.

Aditya Raghunath
Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is a TSX tech stock that went public in late 2019. In fewer than five years, Docebo stock has returned 226% to shareholders, easily outpacing the broader index. Priced at just over $50 per share, Docebo stock is valued at a market cap of $1.6 billion and trades 55% below all-time highs. Let see if it can reach $200 and continue to deliver inflation-beating returns to shareholders.

An overview of Docebo

Founded in 2005, Docebo operates an enterprise-facing e-learning platform. In recent years, e-learning solutions have gained popularity as companies look at engaging ways to upskill their employee base. Docebo expects corporate training and learning to remain a key challenge for businesses as they focus on core operations.

Docebo initially operated an open-source model and was installed directly on customer servers. More than a decade ago, it transitioned towards a cloud-based SaaS (software-as-a-solutions) platform, which allowed it to benefit from recurring cash flow across business cycles.

Moreover, Docebo was among the first e-learning companies to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its products. It expects AI to transform corporate e-learning, providing the company with a competitive advantage as its clients continue to benefit from data-driven insights and improve workforce efficiencies.

Strong revenue growth

Docebo reported a total revenue of US$51.4 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, an increase of 24% year over year. Subscription sales stood at US$47.9 million accounting for 93% of total sales, helping the company to surpass US$200 million in annual recurring revenue.

Docebo is now reporting consistent profits and reported an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of US$7.5 million, indicating a margin of 14.5%, up from just 5.3% in the year-ago period. Its free cash flow was higher at US$9.2 million, indicating a margin of almost 18%, compared to a free cash outflow of US$2.3 million last year.

Docebo ended Q1 with a customer base of 3,833, up from 3,506 last year. Its average contract value also rose from US$47,034 to US$52,492 in the last 12 months. An expanding customer base and rising customer spending should help Docebo maintain its top-line growth going forward.

Docebo’s asset-light business should help it benefit from operating leverage and expand adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from $0.11 in 2023 to $0.99 in 2024 and $1.47 in 2025.

Analysts remain bullish on DCBO stock and expect shares to close to 40% in the next 12 months.

The Foolish takeaway

For Docebo stock to surge to $200, it has to gain 300% from current levels. Bay Street forecasts Docebo’s earnings per share to expand to $1.47 per share in 2025. If we assume earnings to grow by a rate of 22% between 2025 and 2030, its EPS should increase to $5 per share by the end of the forecast period. For the tech stock to trade at $200, it would then be priced at 50 times forward earnings.

I believe that Docebo might trade close to $200 per share by the end of the current decade if its earnings growth is sustained over 25% going forward.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

