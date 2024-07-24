Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirement » Retiring Soon? Add These Dividend-Paying Stocks to Your Portfolio

Retiring Soon? Add These Dividend-Paying Stocks to Your Portfolio

Here are two of the best TSX dividend stocks you can add to your retirement portfolio today and hold for the long term.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Family relationship with bond and care

Image source: Getty Images

Who doesn’t want to retire early and enjoy the fruits of their labour? If you are planning to quit your job soon, you may want to invest in some dividend-paying stocks that could provide you with a steady income stream after you stop working.

Many large, well-established companies in Canada reward their investors with regular dividends, sometimes increasing them year after year. These companies have strong competitive advantages, stable cash flows, and loyal customer bases that allow them to generate consistent profits and share them with shareholders, which makes them even more attractive to retiree investors.

Here are two such TSX dividend stocks that you may want to consider for your retirement portfolio.

Telus stock

The first stock in this list is Telus (TSX:T), which is a telecommunications company offering internet, voice, entertainment, and digital health services, with a strong focus on innovation and customer service. It currently has a market cap of $32.1 billion as its stock trades at $21.62 per share with 8.3% year-to-date losses.

Telus has a long history of paying dividends and increasing them over time. The company has raised its dividend per share by around 113% in the last 10 years between 2013 and 2023. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.3891 per share, which translates to an annualized yield of 7.2% at the current price.

In the first quarter of this year, Telus saw significant milestones in customer additions, recording 45,000 net mobile phone additions and an impressive 101,000 connected device additions. Also, the company’s fixed customer net additions reached 63,000, including 30,000 new internet customers, due mainly to its robust PureFibre network and extensive bundled service offerings. Despite a challenging global macroeconomic environment, its subsidiary Telus International reported strong profitability and cash flows.

In addition to the company’s ongoing efficiency initiatives, Telus’s growing focus on maintaining a customer-centric approach and investments in cutting-edge technologies make it a solid dividend stock to buy and hold in your retirement portfolio.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB), which is arguably one of the most reliable Canadian Dividend Aristocrats, is the second stock to consider for your retirement portfolio. This Calgary-headquartered energy infrastructure giant manages a vast network of pipelines in North America that transport oil and natural gas. ENB stock currently has a market cap of $109.7 billion as its stock trades at $50.25 per share with 5.3% year-to-date gains.

The energy firm has been rewarding its investors with attractive dividends for nearly seven decades and has consistently raised dividends for 29 years in a row. In the 10 years between 2013 and 2023, Enbridge’s dividend per share has jumped by a solid 182%. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.9150 per share, translating into an impressive 7.3% annualized dividend yield.

Besides its well-established traditional energy infrastructure business, Enbridge’s gradually increasing footprint in crude oil export and renewable energy segments further strengthens its long-term financial growth outlook. Given that, this top TSX dividend stock could be worth adding to your retirement portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Retirement

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Retirement

2 Magnificent Dividend Stocks I Plan to Add to My TFSA in August

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two magnificent dividend stocks long-term investors may certainly want to hone in on before the next bull cycle…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Early investors in Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) stock could earn a 17% dividend yield in 2024. Here's how IFC stock could…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Retirement

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Steady Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap and offer great yields.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Retirement

Retirees: Set it and Forget it With 3 Long-Term Growth Gems

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth gems have proven for decades now why they belong in every portfolio, but especially for retirees.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Now is the time to buy these top five dividend aristocrats at their two-year low before they recover to 2021…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for income that lasts right through retirement? These three TSX stocks are the best to make your retirement dreams…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Retirement

2 High-Yield Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Retirement

RRSP Investors: Buy These Top Dividend Stocks for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These dividend stocks still look cheap.

Read more »