Member Login
Home » Investing » Why I Won’t Touch This 7.1% Yielding Dividend Stock With a 10-Foot Pole

Why I Won’t Touch This 7.1% Yielding Dividend Stock With a 10-Foot Pole

TELUS stock (TSX:T) may have an ultra-high dividend yield, but there are certainly many concerns to consider before buying.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dial moving from 4G to 5G

Image source: Getty Images

Telus (TSX:T), a prominent player in the Canadian telecommunications industry, has long been viewed as a reliable dividend stock. However, current fundamentals and market conditions raise significant concerns about its stability and future performance. That’s why, today, we’re going to go through a few reasons why even with a 7.1% dividend yield, investors may want to reconsider their position in Telus stock.

First, the dividend

Telus stock offers an attractive dividend yield of 7.1%. However, a dividend cannot be paid if the company is paying out more in dividends than its earnings. This is where the payout ratio comes in.

Right now, the company’s dividend payout ratio is alarmingly high at 284%. This indicates the company is paying out more in dividends than it earns. This practice is unsustainable in the long term and raises red flags about the its financial health and ability to maintain such a high dividend payout. Especially without resorting to borrowing or dipping into reserves.

Debt concerns

Another concern for investors is the company’s debt. Telus stock cannot continue to support a high dividend after all if it can’t even borrow money, which it has been doing at a high rate.

Telus stock has been aggressively expanding its operations and investing in new technologies, such as 5G networks and home security services. While these investments are crucial for future growth, they have significantly increased the company’s debt levels. Currently, the company trades at a 1.7 debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This would indicate that it would need 171% of its equity to cover its debts.

High debt can strain financial resources, especially in an environment of rising interest rates. This makes it more challenging for Telus to service its debt while maintaining dividend payments and funding capital expenditures.

Valuation

Then we have the overall valuation concerns over Telus stock. Telus’s current valuation appears stretched when compared to its peers. Despite its high dividend yield, the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is trailing at 42.1. Furthermore, there are other valuation metrics suggesting that it may be overvalued relative to its growth prospects and financial health. This overvaluation can limit the stock’s upside potential and increase the risk of price corrections in the future.

Finally, this valuation may only become more strained. That’s because Telus stock has been seeing its earnings performance dwindle lately. After hitting revenue of over $5 billion, this shrunk back down in the first quarter. Meanwhile, net income dropped to half of what it earned in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2024. If a company wants to keep paying a dividend, it needs to earn. And that doesn’t look too promising at this point.

Bottom line

While Telus has historically been a reliable dividend payer with a strong presence in the Canadian telecommunications market, several factors raise concerns about its future stability and performance. The unsustainable dividend payout ratio, high debt levels, and valuation concerns all suggest that investors should approach Telus stock with caution. Diversifying into more stable and financially sound alternatives within the sector may be a prudent strategy for mitigating risks and ensuring steady returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If ever there were three dividend stocks that investors should buy up for long-term gains, it has to be these…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

A 30% Discount on a Magnificent Dividend Stock You Don’t Want to Miss

| Puja Tayal

A 30% discount is too attractive to miss, especially when you are getting a 7% annual payout from this magnificent…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

Loblaw Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock received multiple upgrades after earnings, but is it still worth your time as a long-term investment?

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

These three dividend stocks are some of the best passive-income generators on the TSX, making them ideal stocks for long-term…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

1 Passive-Income Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) won't make you rich, but it's a fantastic income play for the extremely long run.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

4 Bargain Canadian Stocks With up to 5.7% Dividend Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're out looking for a bargain, these are certainly the four best Canadian dividend stocks out there to add…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks With 7% Yields

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer at least 7% yields and have durable payouts.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me More Than $14.37 Per Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these dividend stocks are down. And yet, there is no way I'm going to start selling them anytime…

Read more »