Goeasy Stock: Easily the Most Undervalued Stock on the TSX Today

Goeasy stock (TSX:GSY) could be the most undervalued stock on the market, and yet investors continue to ignore it!

Value. We all want it, and yet it seems practically impossible to identify when a stock is the most valuable. In fact, the stock market is a very emotional place. And this makes it quite difficult to determine when the best time to buy can be!

Yet we can discover when a stock is undervalued. And from there, hold out until the market eventually catches up. While it takes some analysis and market perception, there are ways to figure it out. And one that’s been identified again and again as a stand out option is goeasy (TSX:GSY).

Record performance

Goeasy has reported impressive growth in loan originations and its loan portfolio. Loan originations increased by 12% year-over-year to $686 million during its most recent quarter, while the loan portfolio grew by 29% to $3.9 billion. This significant growth in lending activities underscores the company’s strong market demand and effective business model.

Furthermore, the company’s revenue for the first quarter reached a record $357 million, a 24% increase from the previous year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 13% to $3.40, and adjusted diluted EPS grew by 24% to $3.83. Net income rose by 15% to $58.9 million, with adjusted net income up 25% to $66.3 million. These figures highlight goeasy stock’s robust financial health and profitability. And these are key indicators of an undervalued stock.

What’s more, goeasy stock has demonstrated excellent operational efficiency, with the efficiency ratio improving to 27.4% from 33.1%, and the operating margin increasing to 38.6% from 35.5%. This improvement reflects better cost management and operational leverage, making goeasy a highly efficient and profitable company.

Value

Despite all this good news, value still remains for goeasy stock. The company’s current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 13.5, which is below the industry average of 15. This lower P/E ratio suggests that goeasy might be undervalued compared to its peers, offering potential for future appreciation as the market recognizes its true value.

Add on to this the company’s return on equity (ROE) of 25.5%. This shows that goeasy significantly outperforms the industry average of 21.2%. This high ROE indicates strong profitability and efficient use of equity, reinforcing the notion that the stock is undervalued.

Finally, there’s goeasy’s earnings per share (EPS) growth of 50.2% and sales growth of 24.3%. These both exceed the industry averages, demonstrating the company’s robust growth trajectory. This strong growth potential is a critical factor in identifying undervalued stocks.

Looking ahead

That’s all well and good for today’s value, but what about the future? Here, goeasy focuses on providing financial services to non-prime Canadians, a segment typically underserved by traditional banks. During economic downturns, more individuals fall into the non-prime category, increasing the demand for goeasy’s products. This strategic positioning ensures a steady and growing customer base, even in challenging economic conditions.

The company offers a range of financial products, including unsecured and secured installment loans, automotive financing, and lease-to-own merchandise. This product diversity allows goeasy to cater to various customer needs, ensuring consistent demand and revenue streams.

Plus, goeasy has bolstered its balance sheet with significant liquidity, including the issuance of US$400 million in senior unsecured notes. The company has approximately $1.3 billion in total funding capacity, ensuring it can continue to fund operations and growth plans, even during economic struggles.

Tack on that the company has a strong track record of paying dividends for 20 consecutive years, with recent increases. The dividend currently sits at 2.3%, with a more than solid payout ratio of 27%. This commitment to returning capital to shareholders makes goeasy an attractive investment, offering both growth and income potential.

Bottom line

Altogether, goeasy stock demonstrates strong financial performance, operational efficiency, and strategic growth, all of which are indicators of an undervalued stock. Its favourable valuation metrics, robust profitability, and resilience during economic struggles position it well for future appreciation. Compared to its peers, goeasy stands out as potentially the most undervalued stock on the TSX today, offering significant upside potential for investors.