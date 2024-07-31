Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now in Canada

3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now in Canada

These three are the best stocks money can buy right now, with a solid long-term investment strategy for every investor.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canada day banner background design of flag

Source: Getty Images

Investing in Canadian companies right now can be a bit tricky. Yet when it comes to identifying strong companies, investors want to look more towards the future, rather than the past.

While the past can tell us a lot, such as how the company manages to bring in profit and revenue, it can also keep us from focusing on growth opportunities. This is especially true during a time like now, when the TSX continues to stick around the $22,000 mark.

With that in mind, today we’re going to look at three top stocks on the TSX that offer major opportunities for investors. Especially in the long run.

Lundin mining

Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) is a key player in the copper production sector. And that’s great news, given that copper is set to explode in use not just over the next few years, but immediately. Since we need copper for everything from plumbing to electric vehicles, companies like Lundin have proven essential.

And notably, price weakness as of late with the price of copper fluctuating has made Lundin stock a great opportunity, especially after the company’s recent earnings reports. In the first quarter of 2024, Lundin stock reported a significant increase in copper production from its Chapada and Caserones mines. Chapada saw a 10,138-tonne increase in copper production and 14,000 ounces of gold, driven by higher recoveries and lower production costs. Caserones produced 34,216 tonnes of copper and 864 tonnes of molybdenum, benefitting from favourable foreign exchange rates due to the Chilean peso weakening against the US dollar.

Plus, investors can look forward to more growth, and dividends! Lundin Mining is actively engaged in expansion and exploration activities. The company is advancing its Josemaria Project with a targeted capital expenditure of $225 million and sustaining capital expenditures of $840 million. All while offering up a 2.5% dividend yield, with shares down 22% from 52-week highs. This makes it a prime opportunity for investors.

Nutrien

Another long-term buy is certainly Nutrien (TSX:NTR). The company focuses on fertilizer nutrients such as potash, and this has proven to provide the dividend stock with attention over the last few years. Potash prices soared when Russia invaded Ukraine, as Russia is a major producer of the fertilizer, but sanctions meant we needed fertilizer from elsewhere.

However, the price of potash shrunk, and so too did Nutrien stock. Yet that hasn’t turned the company into a bad buy. We need companies like Nutrien stock for the future, with arable land only decreasing. And the company is already seeing a turnaround.

During its first quarter, Nutrien stock reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $0.46. The company achieved revenue of $7.27 billion, closely aligning with the expected $7.29 billion. And again, it offers up a solid dividend yield of 4.2%. So as the company continues to take over the market share of this sector, continue to keep it on your radar.

VXC ETF

Now it doesn’t all have to be about stocks. If you want global exposure, now is the time to do it. The markets around the world continue to wait with bated breath on when the right time will be to get back into the markets. And right now, if you want a deal, is the time.

That’s why Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC) is a prime choice. VXC provides broad exposure to a wide range of large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks across developed and emerging markets outside of Canada. VXC has demonstrated strong performance over the past year, with a total return of 20.7%. Since its inception, the exchange-traded fund (ETF) has an average annual return of 9.1%, including dividends.

Yes, dividends. While growth has been strong, investors can also grab a dividend yield of 1.6%. Plus, it offers an ultra-low management expense ratio of just 0.22%. So with strong dividends, global exposure, all for a low cost on high returns, VXC is a safe investment for every investor.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF.  The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Retirement
Retirement

Retirees: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 6.5%

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look undervalued and currently offer high dividend yields.

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock has long proven to be a major long-term winner on the markets. But what about right…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

WSP Global Vs. Aecon: Which TSX Dividend Stock Is a Better Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks have plenty of backlog to support growth, but one comes out as the clear winner in…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Thrive in 2025

| Andrew Walker

Here's why these top TSX dividend stocks could rally into next year.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Stocks Whose Dividends Will Keep Growing

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have consistently increased their dividends and are poised to grow their payouts in the upcoming years.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Dividend Stocks for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks may provide investors with some of the best value out there, with even more to come.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

You can buy these two smart Canadian dividend stocks now and hold them for the long term to expect strong…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This 6.4% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Instant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has proven time and again that investors can bring in solid long-term passive income, dishing it out…

Read more »