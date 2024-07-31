Member Login
Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Dividend Stocks for Years

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Dividend Stocks for Years

These three dividend stocks may provide investors with some of the best value out there, with even more to come.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
Image source: Getty Images

If there are two things every Canadian investor wants right now, it’s value and dividends. We want companies that offer up great share prices but that have been climbing … and that offer dividends — oh, and that have a positive outlook.

Luckily, there are a few that tick all these boxes. Today, we’re going to get into why investors will want to consider Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN), Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL), and TC Energy (TSX:TRP).

Propel Holdings

First, we have Propel Holdings, a stock that has demonstrated strong value over the years. The financial technology company has beaten out earnings estimates quarter after quarter, with its lending platform demonstrating that it’s only starting to grow.

Take its recent earnings. In 2023, the company reported revenues of $316.49 million, a 39.51% increase from the previous year. Net income also surged by 83.61%, reaching $27.78 million. What’s more, the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at just 21.9, which is far lower than the industry average.

Furthermore, Propel Holdings stock also offers a dividend yield of 1.93%. This comes to $0.52 per share annually. Growth in its many brands will continue to capture market share and sustain this dividend growth. As well as returns, which are up a whopping 232% in the last year! So, if you were to put $5,000 towards this dividend stock, here is what you could get if we see even half that growth.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
PRL – now$27.59181$0.52$94.12quarterly$5,000
PRL – 115%$59.32181$0.52$94.12quarterly$10,736.92

Lundin Mining

Shares of Lundin stock were up this week after the company announced a 50/50 joint acquisition of a copper miner. The $4.5 billion acquisition would bring in a major increase in copper production, and consolidate copper production in Argentina.

It’s great timing, as the company continues to maintain record copper production. Lundin Mining has made strategic acquisitions to bolster its resource base. The recent acquisition of a 70% stake in the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine in Chile for $350 million enhances its production capacity and positions the company favourably in the copper market.

Meanwhile, Lundin stock continues to offer a strong dividend yield currently at 2.53%. This comes to $0.36 per share on an annual basis. Furthermore, it has returned 21% in the last year to investors, while trading at just 1.63 times book value. So, again, here is what you could receive from a $5,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
LUN – now$13.88360$0.36$129.60quarterly$5,000
PRL – 21%$16.79360$0.36$129.60quarterly$6,046.13

TC Energy

Finally, we have TC Energy stock. It, too, made headlines this week as the company announced the largest sale of indigenous equity ownership in Canadian history. According to the company, the sale implied an enterprise value of about $1.65 billion.

And this isn’t the first. The company has been actively involved in strategic investments and partnerships. For instance, TC Energy has recently entered Canada’s largest Indigenous equity ownership agreement, selling a stake in its Nova Gas Transmission System for $1 billion to Indigenous communities.

Meanwhile, TRP stock continues to offer a strong dividend. It currently puts up a 6.62% dividend yield coming to $3.84 per share on an annual basis. That’s while trading at just 22.13 times earnings, with shares up 22.45% in the last year. So, here’s what that $5,000 would get you.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
LUN – now$5886$3.84$330.24quarterly$5,000
PRL – 22%$70.7686$3.84$330.24quarterly$6,085.36

Bottom line

If you’re looking for dividends, returns, and more, all three could provide investors with strong long-term income. You could add thousands to your portfolio in the next year. And that’s without even including dividend income. But when it comes to long-term holds, these are likely to be some of the most valuable assets you own.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Propel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

