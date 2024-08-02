Member Login
Should You Buy OpenText Stock While it’s Below $40?

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) stock saw shares drop after earnings, now trading below $40. But this could make it quite the long-term deal.

Image source: Getty Images

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) continued to struggle this week, with the company seeing shares drop by 6% after reporting its latest earnings report. It was terrible timing, with Big Tech in the United States as well seeing a major drop, certainly influencing a higher drop than perhaps was warranted.

Still, today, let’s take a look at those OpenText stock earnings because if you’re like me, you love a deal. And with shares under $40, OpenText stock looks like quite the deal on the TSX today.

What happened?

During the last quarter, OpenText made significant strides in various areas to bolster its market position and enhance shareholder value. The company reported total revenues of $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter, showcasing a robust annual growth rate of 28.6%. This growth was primarily driven by a 25.4% increase in annual recurring revenues (ARR), which reached $4.5 billion, and a 7.1% rise in cloud revenues totalling $1.8 billion.

OpenText also focused on strategic capital allocation and shareholder returns. The company announced a new $300 million share-repurchase program and increased its annualized dividend by 5%, from $1 per share to $1.05 per share.

The tech stock also continued to enhance its product offerings to attract more companies, which it certainly achieved. The company secured several key customer wins, including significant contracts with entities like the California Department of Employment Development and Johnson & Johnson.

The numbers

OpenText stock reported robust financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The company achieved a total annual revenue of $5.8 billion, marking a 28.6% year-over-year increase. Annual recurring revenues grew by 25.4% to $4.5 billion, while cloud revenues rose by 7.1% to $1.8 billion. Notably, the GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles)-based net income for the fiscal year surged by 209.3% to $465 million, with an impressive margin of 8.1%.

For the fourth quarter, OpenText recorded total revenues of $1.4 billion, down 8.6% year over year. This was primarily due to the divestiture of the Application Modernization and Connectivity (AMC) business. However, cloud revenues in the quarter grew by 2.9% to $465 million. The company’s GAAP-based net income for the fourth quarter (Q4) was $248 million, up significantly by 609.4% from the previous year. This was driven by gains from the AMC divestiture.

Looking ahead

OpenText faced several challenges this quarter, particularly concerning its momentum. The company reported a significant decline in total revenues, as noted. This divestiture not only affected the revenue but also caused a notable reduction in annual recurring revenues by 5.5% and customer support revenues by 10.9%.

Despite these hurdles, OpenText’s cloud revenues showed modest growth, increasing by 2.9% year over year. However, this was not enough to offset the overall decline in other revenue streams. This influx highlights the company’s reliance on significant transactions to bolster financial health rather than consistent operational performance. The reduction in operating cash flows and free cash flows, despite the increase in net income, suggests that maintaining momentum in core operations remains a challenge.

Bottom line

So, is it a deal? Investors should focus on OpenText’s ability to stabilize and grow its core revenue streams, particularly in cloud services and customer support. The announced $300 million share-repurchase program and a 5% increase in annualized dividend demonstrate confidence in future cash flows. That’s certainly a benefit today.

Yet sustaining this will require more operational improvements. Furthermore, monitoring the execution of their fiscal 2025 plans, including the integration of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity technologies, will be crucial in assessing the company’s long-term growth potential and ability to regain lost momentum. So, if you’re looking at OpenText stock, know that it will likely be a long haul.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

