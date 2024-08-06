Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Top Canadian dividend-paying companies have upcoming record dates in August 2024. Investors must purchase these stocks at least two business days before the record date.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
green power renewable energy

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re a dividend investor, consider buying Canadian Utilities (TSX: FTS), Enbridge(TSX: ENB), and Fortis (TSX: FTS) stocks hand over fist this August. These leading dividend-paying companies have upcoming record dates in August 2024. To qualify for the next dividend payout, one must purchase these stocks at least two business days before the record date.

With this backdrop, let’s look at them to understand why these Canadian stocks could be valuable additions to your portfolio.

Canadian Utilities

Energy infrastructure corporation Canadian Utilities is a solid bet for earning worry-free passive income. Its diversified portfolio, rate-regulated assets, and defensive business model ensure stable earnings and cash flows, which in turn support its dividend payments.

Remarkably, Canadian Utilities has increased its dividend annually for the past 52 years, the longest streak for any publicly traded Canadian company. The company is also well-positioned to continue growing its future distributions in line with its sustainable earnings growth, driven by regulated and long-term contracted investments. These investments enhance the stability of its business by expanding its low-risk, high-quality earnings base.

The stock has a record date of August 8, with dividends payable on September 1. In addition to being a reliable income stock, Canadian Utilities offers a solid yield of 5.4%.

Enbridge

Energy infrastructure company Enbridge has a consistent track record of delivering annual dividend increases regardless of the market conditions. It has paid dividends for over 69 years. In November 2023, Enbridge announced a 3.1% increase to its dividend per share. Further, over the past 29 years, Enbridge’s dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%.

Enbridge’s highly diversified revenue adds stability to its earnings and payouts. Further, its earnings are backed by long-term contracts and power-purchase agreements. The company will likely benefit from its growing conventional and renewable energy assets, which positions it well to capitalize on future energy demand. In addition to growing organically, Enbridge will likely benefit from accretive acquisitions, which will boost its cash flows and support dividend growth.

Enbridge’s earnings per share (EPS) and distributable cash flows (DCF) per share are projected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate in the long term. This means it could hike its dividend at a low- to mid-single-digit rate annually.

Enbridge stock has a record date of August 15, with dividends payable on September 1. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.915 per share, yielding about 7% near the current market price.

Fortis

Investors could consider adding shares of the utility giant Fortis. Its record date is August 20, and dividends are payable on September 1. The company is known for its defensive business model and stellar track record of dividend payments and growth. For example, this regulated electric utility generates predictable and growing cash flows, which enables it to enhance shareholder value through higher dividend payments. Notably, Fortis raised its dividends for 50 years in a row and offers a decent yield of 4%.

The company continues investing in regulated assets, driving its earnings base and future dividend distributions. The utility expects its rate base to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2028, which will help Fortis increase its dividends by 4 to 6% annually during the same period.

While Fortis’ dividend could continue to grow, its payouts are well-covered through a regulated earnings base.

Sneha Nahata
Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

| Kay Ng

Here's a dividend giant that has better income growth potential than Enbridge stock.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

Why Brookfield and Other Infrastructure Stocks Held Up in the Global Sell-Off

| Howard Smith

Infrastructure stocks benefiting from recent trends held up better than most stocks.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Why Oil Stocks Jumped This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil prices rose after the assassination of a Hamas leader. The price jump brought to light the importance of Canadian…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Buy, Sell, or Hold Enbridge Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is on an upward trend. How high could the stock go?

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive Income Investors: Capital Power vs. TC Energy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these energy stocks offer substantial dividends, but which dividend stock is the better buy all around?

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Energy Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why undervalued Canadian stocks such as Enerflex should be on top of your shopping list in July 2024.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Is It Time to Buy the TSX’s 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, these stocks have performed poorly. But don't let that keep you from investing. Because the past does not predict…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

TC Energy Stock Is Starting to Get Ridiculously Oversold

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock is one of those deep-value dividend plays for the next decade and beyond.

Read more »