Member Login
Home » Investing » Nvidia Stock Bounced Back Today. What Investors Need to Know.

Nvidia Stock Bounced Back Today. What Investors Need to Know.

Some investors are already taking advantage of Nvidia’s stock drop.

Posted by
Howard Smith
Howard grew up in Philadelphia watching the Philly sports teams struggle for championships. He has been investing since 1989 and been a Fool since 2001. Prior to joining The Fool as a contract writer in 2019, Howard worked in the steel business as an engineer for 28 years. When he isn’t writing, he is usually out for a run, or relaxing to the music of the Grateful Dead.
Published
| More on:
Data center servers IT workers

Source: Getty Images

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares plunged more than 6% yesterday as global markets dropped from several negative catalysts. The selling started in Japan after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates, helping to trigger the unwinding of “carry trades” made by investors taking advantage of that country’s lower rates. Nvidia also had some company-specific news over the weekend (see below).

But some investors are looking at Nvidia’s drop as a buying opportunity. That’s led to a rebound of as much as about 6% in the stock today. Still, the advanced semiconductor maker’s stock has dropped by more than 15% over the last month. It remains a buying opportunity, even with today’s bounce.

Nvidia doesn’t have a supply or demand issue

Reports over the weekend about a newly discovered design flaw in Nvidia’s next-generation Blackwell artificial intelligence (AI) platform helped fuel yesterday’s sell-off. While the company didn’t acknowledge a problem, it would mean only a few months’ delay in the start of Blackwell sales, even if the reports are true.

As Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer noted in a new research note, there’s still plenty of demand for Nvidia’s existing Hopper series H100 chips to fill any delay in Blackwell sales. Schafer may have eased some investor concerns, writing, “Nvidia’s competitive position remains sound, and we don’t expect any share loss from a minor delay.”

Just how robust the demand for H100 chips remains will be a focus for investors when Nvidia releases its next quarterly report on Aug. 28. Any positive comments could help the stock regain what it has given up since its record peak in mid-June. Once sales of Blackwell start being reported, there could be even more fuel to drive shares higher.

That is what investors are considering as they add Nvidia shares on the recent drop. While it will likely remain volatile, the stock should be in consideration for a place in any long-term investor’s portfolio.

Howard Smith
Latest posts by Howard Smith (see all)

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Howard Smith has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $500 Into $1,000 by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two TSX tech stocks that are well positioned to beat the broader indices over time. Let's see why.

Read more »

artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
Tech Stocks

Why Palantir Technologies Stock Rallied on Tuesday

| Danny Vena

The artificial intelligence (AI) specialist delivered solid beat-and-raise results.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

Flash Sale: 3 Tech Stocks Down 30% (or More) to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three discounted tech stocks could deliver multi-fold returns in the long run.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Tech Stocks

Why Lumen Technologies Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

| Keith Noonan

Lumen is one of the market's hottest stocks today thanks to some big AI news.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Why Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Arm Holdings, and Other Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Rallied on Tuesday

| Danny Vena

Evidence is piling up that the adoption of AI continues to gain steam.

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

Why Palantir Technologies, Super Micro Computer, and Other Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Stumbled Today

| Danny Vena

Bad news for Nvidia and a rate hike on the other side of the world sparked a global sell-off.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

Nasdaq Market Correction: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy on the Pullback

| Keith Speights

The correction is a great buying opportunity.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Can Help You to Get Richer in 10 Years

| Puja Tayal

Companies that will stay relevant and thrive in a dynamic business environment can make you richer 10 years from now.

Read more »