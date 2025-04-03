Member Login
Home » Investing » Where I’d Invest $5,000 in Growth Stocks With Long-Term Potential Through 2030

Where I’d Invest $5,000 in Growth Stocks With Long-Term Potential Through 2030

DO you have $5,000 to invest to grow your wealth over the long term? These growth stocks could deliver strong returns to 2030 and beyond.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Start line on the highway

Source: Getty Images

Canada doesn’t get the respect it deserves for the many wonderful growth and compounder stocks that it produces. Canada might not be the tech giant that its neighbour to the south is. However, it has produced some excellent stocks to hold for the long term.

The recent market pullback has created opportunities to add great growth businesses at great prices for the long term. If you are wondering what stocks to buy and hold through 2030, here are four stocks to consider.

A space technology company

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) has just started to hit its stride after a couple of years of turning its business around. Last year, this stock soared over 150%. Its stock is down 7% year to date.

MDA is a world-leading supplier of components for the space industry. With space becoming an expanding part of global data and communication networks, MDA has seen its backlog rapidly increase. Its current backlog could support several years of double-digit growth ahead alone.

MDA just announced the acquisition of a specialized semi-conductor developer for the space industry. While it paid a premium, it further diversified and enhanced its growth profile. If you believe space will continue to see strong industry growth tailwinds, this is a good stock to add for the long term.

A European growth stock

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is another perfect growth stock to own now and for many years to come. Like its parent company, Constellation Software, it is employing a software consolidation strategy. However, it is different from Constellation in that its focus is primarily in Europe.

If you are worried about the economic impact of Trump’s tariff wars in North America, Europe might be a safer space to invest. Topicus.com is particularly well hedged there.

It operates niche software businesses across Europe. These tend to be mission-critical solutions that are costly to replicate and costly to move away from. Topicus.com’s companies generate a lot of excess cash. It tends to redeploy that cash into more software acquisitions.

Overall, this formula has a powerful compounding effect. If it can keep reproducing this process, shareholders should do very well in the long term.

A healthcare software stock

Another stock with long-term potential is small-cap growth stock VitalHub (TSX:VHI). This software company is focused on the healthcare industry. It has been executing very well. Last year, revenue grew 31% and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, and depreciation (EBITDA) by 34%.

This company has a great platform of services that help save medical institutions time, money, and effort. It also helps lead to better patient outcomes and results.

This growth stock has a strong balance sheet and ample cash to acquire more specialized software companies into its fold. With healthcare systems understaffed, underfunded, and over-utilized, demand for VitalHub’s services should only grow in the coming years.

An insurance stock for growth

Trisura Group (TSX:TSU) is a stock with underappreciated growth momentum. Trisura offers specialty insurance and fronting solutions in Canada and the U.S.

Over the longer term, it has performed very well. Its stock is up 278% in the past five years. The company had some growing pains over the past few years. It has been investing and strengthening its insurance platform in the United States. Fortunately, those investments are largely complete. Today, Trisura is ready to continue its growth strategy.

It earns strong returns on equity and has a low operating ratio (meaning it earns more than it pays out in losses and expenses). The company is cheap compared to other specialty insurance peers. Today is an excellent time to add this stock for the next five years ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, Topicus.com, Trisura Group, and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com, Trisura Group, and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Buy the Dip on the Return of Recession Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If a recession comes back, there are some stocks that could fair well afterwards. And this is one of the…

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

April Opportunity: Where I’d Invest $7,000 in These 3 Tech Stocks Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These tech stocks have solid growth potential and are trading at discounted valuation, providing a solid buying opportunity in April.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single U.S. Stock, This Would Be It

| Puja Tayal

You don’t need 40 different stocks to build wealth. A few good ones can boost your portfolio, and this U.S.…

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian Information Technology Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian information technology stocks are bargains amid the downturn in the broader market for long-term investors.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

The Only 2 AI Stocks You’ll Need for Long-Term Growth

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top Canadian tech stocks that could help you benefit from surging demand for AI technology and infrastructure.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

The Canadian Stock I’d Buy Every Time it Takes a Dip

| Puja Tayal

The tariff wars have created a buy-the-dip opportunity for value investors. Here is a Canadian stock that is a buy…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here's a fundamentally solid, dividend-paying growth stock you can buy on the dip now to hold for the long term.

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Looks Like a Buying Opportunity Today

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into the pros and cons of owning e-commerce platform provider Shopify (TSX:SHOP) in this current environment.

Read more »