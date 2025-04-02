Member Login
April Opportunity: Where I'd Invest $7,000 in These 3 Tech Stocks Right Now

These tech stocks have solid growth potential and are trading at discounted valuation, providing a solid buying opportunity in April.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
data center server racks glow with light



The top Canadian tech stocks are compelling investments because of their potential for growth and ability to deliver above-average returns. Moreover, the recent pullback in some of the top TSX tech stocks due to macro uncertainty presents an opportunity to buy into high-quality companies at more favourable prices in April.

Against this background, here are three TSX stocks from the tech sector I’d invest $7,000 now. Since the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit for 2025 is also set at $7,000, using a TFSA to invest in these stocks could be a smart way to grow your money while enjoying tax-free capital gains.

Tech stock #1

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is one of the top Canadian tech stocks to buy in April. It has witnessed a significant pullback, declining nearly 27% in one month. Further, it has corrected over 45% from its 52-week high, presenting a solid opportunity for buying this high-growth stock at a discounted price.

The company benefits from growing investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Celestica’s networking products have garnered robust demand from Hyperscaler clients. Further, the introduction of advanced 800G switches, alongside strong sales of its 400G networking switches, is expected to drive its financials.

As AI adoption increases, driven by reduced training costs, there is a rising need for high-bandwidth, low-latency networking hardware. Celestica is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, which will boost its performance and support its share price.

Overall, Celestica is poised to deliver solid growth led by AI demand, while its recent pullback presents a buying opportunity.

Tech stock #2

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a must-have Canadian tech stock. Its ability to deliver solid revenue growth, focus on sustainable earnings, and tailwinds from the ongoing shift in selling models towards omnichannel commerce positions it well to deliver solid returns.

Notably, Shopify stock has dropped about 14% over the past month and lost about 24% of its value from the 52-week high. This decline provides a buying opportunity for investors with a long-term outlook.

Shopify is poised to benefit from its expanding gross merchandise volume (GMV) and growing merchant base. Moreover, higher product adoption, increased traction in offline retail, and significant growth potential in the B2B sector will drive its financials and share price. Additionally, Shopify’s expansion in international markets will accelerate its growth.

While Shopify is poised to deliver solid growth, its focus on operational efficiency and asset-light business model will drive its bottom line and free cash flows, ultimately supporting its stock price.

Tech stock #3

CGI (TSX:GIB.A) is another top tech stock to buy in April. This IT and business consulting services firm is expanding its AI capabilities to enhance client solutions and boost operational efficiencies. These efforts will likely drive its financials in the long run.

CGI is integrating AI into its suite of proprietary solutions, enhancing managed services, and refining its consulting methodologies. The company’s strategic push into AI is already yielding promising results. With an expanding pipeline of AI-driven opportunities, CGI is capturing new market segments and strengthening its competitive edge.

Thanks to the ongoing momentum in its business, CGI’s bookings were $4.16 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, translating into a book-to-bill ratio of 107.8% on a trailing 12-month basis. Further, its backlog was $29.76 billion, or two times its annual revenue.

CGI is also focusing on strategic acquisitions to accelerate its growth and expand its client base. It is poised to deliver solid growth driven by AI-led opportunities and a growing client base.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends CGI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

