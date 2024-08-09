Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

At any given market, certain stocks make perfect sense for most investors to buy, regardless of how much or how little capital they are working with.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX has many no-brainer buys that are worth considering regardless of the market conditions and their own performance because if you hold them long enough, the returns are likely to be significant. But even with these stocks, “timing” can increase your profitability prospects.

On the other end of the spectrum, some stocks are easy picks because of the market conditions or specific opportunities on the horizon.

If you have $200 to invest, there are three such stocks that you should consider looking into.

A gold mining stock

Market crashes usually push almost all stocks down, but some are more resilient than others, and they either don’t dip nearly as much as the rest of the market or rise back up quite rapidly.

Gold mining stocks like B2Gold (TSX:BTO) are more likely to be in that group compared to others because when the economy is weak and the market is going down, people look for safe-haven assets like gold that tend to retain their value, and the value of gold stocks go up.

The stock is currently trading at a mere $3.7 per share. The stock didn’t have a high price point anyway and it dipped over 12% in the last three weeks. The current slump is now coinciding with the markets and unfortunately, the gold prices are dipping as well.

Once they start going up, the stock may ride this to recovery and, later, a healthy bullish phase. If you buy now, you can lock in a solid 5.8% yield.

A utility company

Hydro One (TSX:H) is an example of a no-brainer stock in almost any given market. It has been growing almost consistently since mid-2018 and has risen roughly 124% by now. The growth itself is not exceptional, but the consistency is. Its fall during the pandemic (2020 crash) was also relatively mild, and the recovery was quite swift.

Part of this strength is from its business model. Not only is it a utility company, but it caters to a very specific market—rural areas of Ontrio.

It has almost 1.5 million rural customers in the province, and considering the infrastructure cost of establishing a utility presence in the vast rural areas, the company is unlikely to face any serious competition. It also pays dividends at a healthy 2.9% yield.

An energy company

The energy stocks in Canada experienced a solid resurgence in the post-pandemic era, and the whole energy index rose by a massive margin. Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) was one of the few unaffected by this phenomenon, partly because the company is based in Canada but operates primarily in Colombia.

Its dominant position in the country partly offsets the volatile status of the market, and the stock’s long-term growth has been quite decent, but only if you get in and out at the right time. Considering that the stock is trading at a 35% discount from its yearly peak, it might be a good time to add this stock to your portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

The three stocks are worth looking into right now but you can play it safe and wait for a while before adding them to your portfolio. The current market is a bit volatile and if it dips further, you might be able to buy them at even more aggressively discounted prices and get more value from your capital.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold and Parex Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

rising arrow with flames
Investing

3 Top-Performing Stocks That Could Continue Their Uptrend

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their impressive performances and healthy growth prospects, these three top-performing stocks could deliver superior returns.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2024

| Adam Othman

Some stocks can become highly profitable in the right conditions. But to get the best of such scenarios, you must…

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Robin Brown

Looking for some stocks to buy and hold for years to come? These three Canadian compounders have delivered and will…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in AI Stocks for Investors Who Love Stability

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why long-term investors can consider investing in blue-chip AI stocks such as Microsoft and Broadcom right now.

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Dividend Stocks

Opinion: This Might Be the Most Overlooked Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

A top Canadian stock could reap long-term benefits from the expansion of AI data centres in the United States and…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

My Top No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield, small-cap energy stock is a top pick for dividend investors in 2024.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Pensioners: Yes, You Can Invest in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Boom

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how pensioners can try to gain exposure to AI stocks such as Microsoft and benefit from outsized gains in…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Payers Yielding up to 6 Percent!

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great income-producing stocks for investors. Here's a look at three rock-solid dividend payers to buy…

Read more »